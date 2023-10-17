Bay View Spook House Has National Profile

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Many Bay View houses are decorated for Halloween, but none more than one home on S. Clement Avenue. And this year, A&J’s Halloween House gives you a reason to come back every week.

Andy Reid and Jamie Beauchamp-Reid have turned their front yard, 2943 S. Clement Ave., into the set of “Wheel of Misfortune,” a spooky twist on the TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

Each week, a rotating cast of spooky contestants is placed in front of the game board and a new puzzle starts. Letters are added throughout the week, with the answer revealed on Friday and a new game installed on Monday.

Looking to play this week? The category is place. See if you can answer before this week’s players, Pennywise, Leather Face and Pinhead. Week one’s answer was “A&J’s Halloween House,” week two was “Friday The Thirteenth.”

The couple has been decorating their home for two decades, but in the past few years, it’s become a neighborhood spectacle. The house now draws visitors from across the city and has gotten national media attention from the ABC’s LIVE with Kelly and Ryan show. The effort is self-funded by their two businesses, Andy’s Realty and Jaimer’s Floral. Past installations have been inspired by the circus and movies like Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice.

Donations collected from passersby benefit Pathfinders, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless and housing insecure youth. The two report raising approximately $48,000 over several years.

The lights are on from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

