Murphy’s Law
Journal Sentinel Circulation Still Plummeting
'Astonishing' decline in both print and digital readership over last five years.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Why Does Summerfest Run a Private Company?Oct 7th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
Did Harbor Commissioner Have Conflict of Interest?Oct 1st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
Did Harbor Commissioner Serve Illegally?Sep 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Categories: Media and Advertising, Murphy's Law
Comments
Maybe the better question to ask is why is nobody reading the paper?