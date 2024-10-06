Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Oct 6th, 2024 05:17 pm

McAndrew named Joint Professor of Nursing Research for Froedtert Hospital and UWM’s School of Nursing

Sep 30th, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

East Side Business Improvement District Announces Appointment of New Executive Director

Experienced leader Ryan Laessig steps into new role effective September 30

Sep 30th, 2024 by East Side BID

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Megan Woodard Johnson as New Artist in Residence

Sep 30th, 2024 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Wisconsin Public Radio names Kealey Bultena as Associate Director of Radio

Sep 26th, 2024 by WPR Staff

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Joanne Reardon as Senior Director of Finance

Seasoned strategic finance leader and Marquette University graduate joins leadership team of Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering company

Sep 23rd, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

GRAEF Announces New President and Fourth Generation of Leadership

GRAEF is excited to announce that Pat Kressin has been named the firm’s new President

Sep 19th, 2024 by GRAEF

Gov. Evers Appoints Andrew Burdick as Crawford County District Attorney

Sep 12th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

DNR Announces 2023 Warden Of The Year

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that Conservation Warden Brandon Smith was recognized as the Warden of the Year for 2023.

Sep 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, Welcomes Liz Syrrakos as Director of Client Relations

Sep 9th, 2024 by Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Elizabeth Haas Named Brewers Senior Vice President & General Counsel

Sep 9th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO

Aycha Sawa, who previously served as the comptroller for the City of Milwaukee, began working for MPS

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Hunzinger Welcomes Eric Sadler as Senior Project Manager

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Hunzinger Construction Company

