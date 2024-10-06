New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
East Side Business Improvement District Announces Appointment of New Executive Director
Experienced leader Ryan Laessig steps into new role effective September 30
Sep 30th, 2024 by East Side BID
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Megan Woodard Johnson as New Artist in Residence
Sep 30th, 2024 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Joanne Reardon as Senior Director of Finance
Seasoned strategic finance leader and Marquette University graduate joins leadership team of Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering company
Sep 23rd, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
GRAEF Announces New President and Fourth Generation of Leadership
GRAEF is excited to announce that Pat Kressin has been named the firm’s new President
Sep 19th, 2024 by GRAEF
DNR Announces 2023 Warden Of The Year
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that Conservation Warden Brandon Smith was recognized as the Warden of the Year for 2023.
Sep 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO
Aycha Sawa, who previously served as the comptroller for the City of Milwaukee, began working for MPS
Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
