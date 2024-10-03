Construction Begins On Expanded Housing Complex For Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CVI and our veteran community in Milwaukee,” said John Cornell, board chair of The Center for Veterans Issues (CVI).

Minutes later, he grabbed a shovel with CVI employees, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderman Robert Bauman and several project partners to toss some dirt and celebrate the ceremonial start of a $21 million expansion project.

The nonprofit organization is expanding its Vets Place Central campus at 3330 W. Wells St. The three-story facility, built in 1954 as a hospital, has served as a supportive housing complex for almost three decades. It provides housing for 74 veterans who struggle with homelessness, but the facility is often over its intended capacity.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving those who bravely searched and every single one of us,” said Johnson.

A four-story, 53,000-square-foot rear addition and renovation to the existing building will provide housing for up to 81 veterans, each of whom will have their own room. Sixty-eight of the rooms will be available for up to two years per individual and 13 of the rooms will be for long-term housing.

“This facility serves as a critical bridge between an emergency shelter and permanent housing,” said Birdie Cowser, CVI vice president of housing and development. “Here, veterans develop the stability, the confidence and coping skills needed for long-term success.”

The expanded facility will include a club room, cafeteria, fitness center, library, game room, media center, clothing room, private storage and outdoor patio.

“Each veteran who successfully transitions through this program, I believe they represent a victory not just for CVI, but a victory for our entire community, a victory for the entire city of Milwaukee,” said Johnson.

“This expansion isn’t just about a building. It’s about continuing and enhancing a vital mission that began decades ago,” said Cowser.

Bauman, before the ceremony started, said the organization is a quality operator. Johnson, who lives nearby, took the opportunity to welcome the crowd to the Concordia neighborhood.

First publicly proposed in early 2023, the organization is relying on a mix of funding sources and project partners to bring the project to fruition. The Alexander Company is serving as the developer for the nonprofit, Galbraith Carnahan Architects is the architectural firm and Kelly Construction & Design is the general contractor. Funding sources include low-income housing tax credits, an investment from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, a capital grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and support from The Home Depot Foundation, LISC and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Trust Fund. National Equity Fund and BMO are providing financing.

The ceremony also served as a kickoff a $1.1 million capital campaign to purchase furnishings and other fixtures for the interior of the new building. In addition to the organization’s board, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Sheriff Denita Ball and several other supporters were spotted in the crowd.

“We’ve got this wonderful building going up, but when it’s done we need to furnish it,” said Cornell, appealing for financial support or donations.

CVI, according to its website, requires prospective tenants to be a military veteran, homeless, have a disability or be at least 55 years old, have a “stable income,” have at least 90 days of documented “clean time” and a willingness to stay drug and alcohol-free.

The organization is already partnered with Alexander, serving as the property manager for the developer’s award-winning redevelopment of Old Main at the Soldiers Home Complex. That complex can house 101 veterans at risk of homelessness.

CVI also operates a series of permanent supportive housing complexes, including Veterans Manor at 720-730 N. 35th St., two blocks southwest of Vets Place. The 52-unit building opened in 2011. A similar facility was developed in Green Bay. The organization also operates scattered-site housing and a complex in Racine.

The 501(c)(3) organization maintains its headquarters a block to the south at the Brigadier General Robert A. Cocroft Veterans Resource Center, 3400 W. Wisconsin Ave. In 2022, the Common Council approved an honorary street name for the late Robert Cocroft, the organization’s longtime CEO. Following the departure of Eduardo M. Garza, Jr. the organization is currently hiring a new CEO.

A house that was attached to the rear of Vets Place Central was razed by HM Brandt to create the expansion site.

Photos

2023 Photos and Plan

Rendering

