Federal Complaint Filed Against Wausau Mayor For Removing Absentee Drop Box

A group of Wausau voters have filed a request with the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the mayor of Wausau over his removal of an absentee ballot drop box from outside of city hall.

Mayor Doug Diny removed the box in late September and posted a photo to social media of his action without consulting the local election clerk, who has authority under state law to administer the state’s elections. The state Supreme Court in July allowed the use of absentee ballot drop boxes but gave local clerks the discretion to decide if they will be used.

More than 60 municipalities have opted not to use the boxes, which were in place in rural and urban parts of the state for years. After the 2020 election, however, Republicans began criticizing their use, alleging the lack of security opens the voting system up to fraud and “ballot harvesting.”

Diny’s actions have drawn criticisms from voting rights advocates across the state worried about efforts to prevent people from having access to vote.

The box has since been returned, but an investigation has been opened into Diny’s actions. WISN reporter Matt Smith reported Wednesday that the state Department of Justice has taken over an investigation originally launched by Marathon County.

Voting rights advocates want federal authorities to get involved as well.

“For years, voters across Wisconsin safely and securely cast their ballots via drop boxes across the state,” the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said in a news release Wednesday. “No matter where we work or what part of the state we call home, working Wisconsinites should be able to vote easily and safely. Making it harder to vote is out of touch with Wisconsin values.”

Voters bring federal complaint against Wausau mayor’s removal of absentee drop box was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.