After pushback from the local disc golf community, Milwaukee County Parks is rethinking a redesign of the popular Brown Deer Park disc golf course.

That doesn’t mean it won’t still be redesigned. The department is still concerned about the impact disc golf has on the plants and wildlife in the park. In particular, Parks and the local friend’s group are concerned about the repeated gouging suffered by local beech trees at the hands of flying discs.

The department decided it needed to relocate five holes in the course running through wooded areas of the park. But this decision didn’t sit well with local disc golfers.

The disc golf course was created in 2007 and it’s considered one of the best, and most challenging courses to play in southeastern Wisconsin. The most popular holes are the ones Parks planned to move.

The department was receptive to the disc golfers’ feedback and has changed its plans for the course, “exploring alternative wooded options that will have less impact on the forest,” according to a project page maintained by the department.

“The primary challenge is relocating the five existing holes in the wooded area, as many users enjoy this part of the course,” according to Parks. “To address this, the Parks Department collaborated with the original design team and other disc golf partners to create a plan that would use other areas of the park while maintaining an 18-hole course. The proposed redesign was reviewed by the Planning, Operations, and Natural Areas teams within the department.”

Parks is still moving holes away from the ephemeral wetlands and natural areas it wants to protect. But the new layout does allow for future expansions of the course and a longer playing season, according to parks. Under the new design, the course could eventually grow to 27 holes.

Parks wants input from the community on the new course designs and has scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 at the Brown Deer Boathouse, 7835 N. Green Bay Rd.

Existing Disc Golf Course

