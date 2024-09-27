Gaming Store Relocating to Howell Avenue

After a decade in business, Battle Brothers Gaming Store is expanding in a new location.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Battle Brothers Miniature Wargaming is passing go and heading to a new location.

The business, which operates as both a retail store and social gaming club, is poised to triple its space with a move to 3821 S. Howell Ave.

First opened at 683 S. Hawley Rd. in 2014, Battle Brothers has been selling tabletop games and accessories to players of all ages for nearly a decade.

An expansion was overdue, said Marco Lopez, who co-owns the store with his brother, Richard.

“We’ve just outgrown the location,” he told Urban Milwaukee. “And then we found this building—it’s like three times the size—so we were like, ‘let’s do it.'”

The brothers purchased the 2,550-square-foot building for $313,500 in June. Originally built in 1947, the structure previously housed a family law firm.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In its new location, the business plans to continue operating as usual, selling board games, miniature models, card games, paints and other gaming essentials. The store will also host events ranging from “how to” sessions to in-store leagues and tournaments.

The brothers are gaming enthusiasts themselves, having picked up the hobby as a family activity after they both had children.

“We wanted to find something to do together,” Marco said, noting that he and Richard took a particular interest in miniature board games.

Despite the name, miniatures aren’t just small versions of Monopoly, Sorry and other classic board games. Rather, they typically involve miniature figurines meant to represent characters, armies and more.

Popular miniatures include Warhammer 40,000, Gloomhaven and Zombicide.

The brothers have maintained the gaming tradition with their children, even into adulthood.

“They’re adults now and we still play games with them,” Marco said.

The new location is still making its way through the permitting process. Marco said he hopes to open within a month or two.

Updates can be found on the store’s Facebook page. In the meantime, Battle Brothers will continue to host events at its Hawley Road location.

The business is currently open Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from noon to midnight.