Bucks Introduce Global Sustainability Partner

German-based Wilo aims to make Fiserv the 'most sustainable arena in the world.'

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Products from Wilo, a German-based manufacturing company, are already embedded in the walls at Fiserv Forum. Now, its logo will be sported by the Milwaukee Bucks themselves.

In a Wednesday press conference, the Bucks introduced Wilo as its Global Sustainability Partner. The company will also be featured on the team’s first-ever warmup kit patch.

The multi-year deal marks a step towards implementing climate-friendly practices both within the facility and across the state.

“We want to be the most sustainable district building arena in the world,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin during a joint press conference. “And they will help us get there.”

Wilo Americas CEO Jeff Plaster, Wilo Americas Chief Sales Officer Svenja Ahlburg and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers were also in attendance.

The official partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. Pumps and pump systems from Wilo (pronounced “vee-low” in German) were incorporated into the area during its construction.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“We continue to upgrade and innovate and replace with their products,” Feigin said.

Beyond the Deer District, Wilo and the Bucks will work jointly on sustainability projects and initiatives such as river cleanups.

Founded in 1872 in Dortmund, Germany, Wilo develops energy-efficient pumps and systems for water management and HVAC applications. Its sustainability strategy focuses on conserving water and driving decarbonization with measures such as take-back programs, energy-saving and an incremental approach to reducing emissions, according to its website.

Today, Wilo employs approximately 9,000 people across the globe. The multinational group opened a local headquarters in Cedarburg in 2022.

“For generations, German businesses have played a significant role in Wisconsin economic development,” Evers said. “Our shared partnership with leading brands like Wilo is an important part of our work to build a stronger, brighter future for our state, but we know that economic development is only half of that work. It’s also about protecting both the health of our communities and the health of our environment.”

The governor also praised the partners’ focus on sustainability, revisiting his goal to make Wisconsin carbon-neutral by 2050.

“Here in Wisconsin, we’re working hard to tackle the climate crisis head on,” he said, noting that the announcement was well-timed in coinciding with National Clean Energy Week.

Plaster highlighted shared values — continuous improvement, dedication and commitment to a cause — between Wilo and the Bucks.

“We’ve got two global brands coming together with a common social commitment and an ability to promote our brands globally together,” he said. “That’s a special opportunity for us that we don’t take for granted.”

Ahlburg, who is based in Brazil, said she’s noticed a growing interest in basketball throughout the country, and is eager to see the partnership come to fruition.

“We are looking for partnerships that are long-term and sustainable, and this is what we have found with the Bucks,” she said. “They stand for excellence in basketball, Wilo stands for excellence in the pump industry. We have those two strong brands, and by adding a sustainability aspect, here come even more strong brands.”

Photos