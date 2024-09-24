Murphy’s Law
New UW Policy Threatens ‘Wisconsin Idea’
Will university departments be constrained from championing ways to improve government?
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Will Western Wisconsin Shock the Nation?Sep 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
Do Republicans Want Election Chaos?Sep 16th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
Is Eric Hovde a Self-Made Man?Sep 10th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Categories: Education, Murphy's Law, Politics