Fast Food and Convenience Store Approved For North Avenue

A new business offering quick-service meals and grocery items is moving forward in Washington Park, with plans to sell “a little bit of everything.”

Power Hour Depot, 4534 W. North Ave., would operate as a small restaurant serving chicken, hamburgers, and pizza, as well as a convenience store stocked with snacks and pantry staples.

The goal, said owner Rickey Adams, is to maximize convenience for neighbors while expanding on the area’s current options.

“I’m just trying to see how I can make the neighborhood better, as far as giving back to the people in the neighborhood,” said Adams, who previously worked as a manager for three different Checkers restaurants. “Whatever I have to do, I’m willing to do it.”

The Milwaukee Licenses Committee recommended approval for the business at its Sept. 10 meeting, despite reluctance from area Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II.

Stamper’s aide, Dameon Ellzey, appeared at the meeting, where he requested that the license be denied based on a saturation of existing convenience stores in the area. However, a handful of committee members pushed back against that argument, especially after viewing a map of nearby food businesses.

“I just don’t see that concentration would be a concern,” said Alderman Peter Burgelis, referencing the document. “It’s not dissimilar to other parts in that part of town.”

“Is that something we can consider?” Alderman Scott Spiker asked, noting that concerns surrounding saturation are typically reserved for alcohol-focused establishments.

Power Hour Depot dropped its liquor license application earlier this year in response to neighborhood complaints.

Ellzey maintained that the alderman’s office opposes new convenience stores because they often lead to increased traffic and litter. He also expressed concerns about the potential for adding more unhealthy food options to the community.

“We feel like our neighborhoods are oversaturated with those choices,” he said. “We just want other choices, to be quite honest.”

Adams said he plans to sell fresh fruits and vegetables at the store.

“I’m trying to fill up the place with pretty much everything,” he said. “Healthy foods, snacks — a lot more than the other people did when they were there.”

Previous businesses in the building include Uptown Food Market, 786 Pantry and Jones Smoke Shop & Grocery, according to Adams.

A kitchen build-out is in-progress at the building, which has also been painted and outfitted with new freezers, coolers and bulletproof glass. Adams said the future dining area will include two tables for customers who wish to eat on-site, though he expects most orders will be taken to-go.

Previous Proposal Stokes Controversy

Much of the hour-long meeting focused on a previous proposal from Adams, who attempted to open Power Lounge & Grill at 4323 N. 60th St. in early 2024.

The committee denied that license application after a murder took place at the business, which wasn’t legally allowed to operate at the time.

Mark Chambers, Jr., alderman for the district in which the lounge was proposed, addressed the committee on Sept. 10, where he raised doubts about Adams’ administrative abilities.

His management skills “could be called into question,” he said. “It’s not my call to make. I’m just here to simply put in some context because that was a pretty contentious moment with the previous license.”

Stamper agreed. “I don’t think he has proper judgement to run this store, just based on the history of our relationship,” he said, noting that he’s explained his objection of the current application to Adams on multiple occasions.

“I’m opposing as a resident in the neighborhood, as well as the alderman and as the leader of this community.”

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland had a different view.

“I guess I don’t understand why the previous application keeps coming up. I don’t think it’s fair to pin what happened there on this applicant here,” he said.

Spiker moved approval for Power Hour Depot. He based his decision on “varying rationales given for denial and the lack of support for those rationales,” noting his worry that a denial might not stand up in court.

The committee voted 3-2 in favor of the license, with Burgelis, Spiker and Westmoreland voting yes and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderwoman Andrea Pratt voting against it.

The Milwaukee Common Council will consider the matter on Sept. 24.

