Jill Stein, Green Party Will Appear on Wisconsin Ballots, Supreme Court Declines To Hear Challenge

Court, in unsigned brief, says it won't take up Democrats attempt to block Stein from ballot.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will not take up a challenge from Democrats, who sought to block Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein from Wisconsin ballots.

The unsigned order issued Monday by Wisconsin’s high court clears the way for Stein to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot in a state known for its razor-thin election margins.

Last week, the Democratic National Committee filed what’s known as a petition for original action, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up the case.

The petition argued Stein and Butch Ware, the Green Party’s candidates for president and vice president, are legally barred from appearing on Wisconsin’s November ballots because the Greens lack the statewide office holders or state legislative candidates necessary to nominate presidential electors.

The petition asked the high court to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to disqualify the Green Party from the presidential ballot on or before Aug. 27. That’s when the commission is scheduled to meet to certify candidates for the November election.

But in a brief order issued the day before the WEC’s scheduled meeting, Wisconsin’s high court declined to take up the case.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“I don’t think the Democrats should have brought this forward in the first place,” Pete Karas, an elections chair for the Wisconsin Green Party said Monday afternoon. “They were really disenfranchising voters from voting who they felt they wanted to be president and voting their conscience.”

But Adrienne Watson, a DNC spokesperson called the ruling “disappointing.”

“The Wisconsin Green Party’s violation of the law is crystal clear,” Watson said in a statement. “WGP did not meet either of Wisconsin’s two simple requirements to nominate candidates, so it should not be on the ballot in November.”

Stein last appeared on Wisconsin ballots in 2016, when she won about 31,000 votes.

That year, former President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by about 24,000 votes. In 2020, President Joe Biden edged out Trump in Wisconsin by an even smaller margin of less than 21,000 votes.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Listen to the WPR report

Jill Stein set to appear on Wisconsin ballots, after state Supreme Court declines to hear challenge was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.