Grant Program Aims to Uplift Black-Owned Restaurants 

Heinz and partners offer $20,000 grants to help businesses "ketchup" -- and get ahead.

Running a business is challenging; doing so as part of a historically marginalized group can feel insurmountable, especially in the restaurant industry.

Heinz, with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, is stepping in to change that through the Black Kitchen Initiative (BKI) grant program.

Since 2020, Heinz has donated $1 million annually to support Black restaurant owners in dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as long-standing systemic barriers and inequalities.

This year’s program, which is accepting applications through mid-September will bring the company’s total donation to $4 million.

“For a fourth year, we are grateful to Heinz to be able to support heritage chefs, bakers and restaurants and continue to uplift communities all across the country,” said Cheryl Day, founder of Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice.

Black-owned businesses play a significant role in the economy, driving more than $200 billion in annual revenue and supporting more than 3.5 million jobs in the U.S., Heinz stated in a news release. Despite that, Black entrepreneurs continue to face serious financial hurdles.

A February 2024 report by Goldman Sachs reveals that 86% of Black business owners are concerned about access to capital and, “despite being more likely to apply for small business loans, they are significantly less likely to receive the full amount requested.”

“The Black Kitchen Initiative grants are a tentpole moment for us each year, not only because we recognize the importance of Black-owned food businesses in the American culinary space, but also because entrepreneurship has been one of the core values in our brand DNA since day one,” said Lizzy Goodman, brand communications manager for Heinz U.S., in a statement. “In offering the fourth year of the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative grants, we’re proud to continue addressing the disparities in financial access for Black-owned businesses, promote long term business health and success for grantees, and celebrate H.J. Heinz’s legacy of entrepreneurship.”

Select businesses will receive grants of $20,000 through the program to assist entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges, expanding operations and attaining long-term success.

In addition to financial support, grant winners can expect mentorship opportunities and other helpful resources.

Applications are available online, and will remain open through Sept. 15; the deadline was recently extended from Aug. 31.

The program does not list any Wisconsin establishments as previous winners, though more than a dozen Chicagoland restaurants have received grants through BKI.

Heinz, best known for its ketchup, is part of international food conglomerate Kraft Heinz. On sales of $26.6 billion in 2023, it reported an operating income of $4.57 billion.

Open Kitchen Series

Alongside the grant program. Heinz recently launched a new video series, “Open Kitchen,” in partnership with renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The series follows BKI grantees as they take over high-profile restaurant kitchens throughout New York City and Atlanta, hosting pop-up experiences to showcase their culinary skills and gain exposure for their businesses.

Episodes of Open Kitchen are available to view on YouTube.