Wisconsin ‘Uninstructed’ Voters Among DNC Protestors in Chicago

Pushing for Kamala Harris to take more forceful stand to end the war in Gaza.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin residents were among those protesting at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, saying they hoped to send a message that the party won’t get their votes without an immediate arms embargo of Israel and a ceasefire in its war against Hamas.

Thousands gathered at Union Park outside of the United Center, where a larger crowd of Democrats gathered Monday for the first day of the DNC.

The March on the DNC 2024 is comprised of an amalgam of several activist groups and causes, but on Monday, the overwhelming call was for the liberation of the Palestinian people. Speakers called for an end to what they call Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which they argue is sanctioned by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

The protests came on the first day of Democrats’ weeklong effort to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to American voters.

of Milwaukee told WPR she and around 100 other Wisconsinites traveled to Chicago to let Harris, Walz and the rest of the Democratic establishment “know that their actions on the genocide, and whether or not they choose to end it, are going to make a difference in how many people end up voting for them.”

Mohammad was one of around 48,000 Wisconsin residents who cast “uninstructed” protest votes in April’s presidential primary election as a warning to Biden that not taking a more forceful approach with Israel could cost him support in swing states like Wisconsin.

When Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee, Mohammad said a lot of people like her “had a smidge of hope” that Harris would take a different approach. But she said that hasn’t materialized.

“So, for me as an uninstructed voter, there is absolutely nothing short of complete and total liberation of Palestine that will get me to vote for the Democratic Party again,” said Mohammad.

Since being endorsed by Biden in July, Harris has faced the same calls from pro-Palestinian activists to withhold U.S. weapons from Israel while demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war.

For western Wisconsin resident Tom Boswell, who said he also voted uninstructed in April, Harris and Biden are one in the same.

“I don’t, personally … trust her,” said Boswell during the Chicago protest. “I think she’s a part of the same power group that controls the party. So, I’m not sure if I would vote for her right now, unless I hear something more positive, more definitive.”

Sergey Levitskiy of Madison told WPR that he was also hoping Harris would “adopt the stance of ceasefire negotiations rather than unconditional support” of Israel’s war in Gaza.

“She may have given gestures, but that’s not necessarily to be believed prior to elections,” said Levitskiy. “I would love for Kamala Harris to stop this war. But speaking personally, I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

After a few hours of speakers at Union Park, the pro-Palestinian rallygoers mobilized and began marching toward the fortified United Center. Inside a perimeter of concrete roadblocks and steel security fences, Democrats filing into the arena could hear their chants as they entered the building.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler told WPR protesting is a great American tradition but said Harris has been clear about wanting a peaceful end to the War in Gaza, and for Israeli hostages to return home. He said Harris has also been willing to listen to the pro-Palestinian protestors.

“The risk with Trump is not just that he doesn’t listen to his critics and to protesters, it’s that he wants to deport protesters, that he wants to send in troops and break up protests with force,” said Wikler. “It’s a really un-American vision of how you respond to people exercising their First Amendment rights in this country.”

In a statement, Wisconsin Democratic Party Jewish Caucus Chair Linda Frank said Harris is bringing people together in Wisconsin and across the country while supporting a ceasefire and a return of Israeli hostages from Hamas. “I am confident she will win,” said Frank.

Listen to the WPR report

Wisconsin ‘uninstructed’ voters among DNC protests in Chicago was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.