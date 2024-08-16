JD Vance Talks Illegal Immigration, Drugs In Visit To Milwaukee Police Union

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance made a campaign stop at the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) office Friday morning, delivering a brief speech touching on public safety and illegal immigration, and accepting an endorsement from the police association.

Vance used the stop Friday to campaign on public safety issues, expressing support for law enforcement and blaming the policies of the Biden administration for drug overdose deaths and drug cartel activity. But the primary issue he tied everything back to was illegal immigration.

“We’ve got to cut out with the anti-law enforcement craziness,” Vance said. “We’ve got to cut out with some of the policies that have come from the Harris administration that make it harder for the police to do their job.”

With President Joe Biden out of the race, Vance trained his criticism squarely on Kamala Harris, frequently referring to the “Harris Administration.” He went after the vice president’s prosecutorial record during her time as San Francisco District Attorney. “If you look at Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor, it is the opposite of tough on crime.”

In his speech, Vance repeatedly attempted to connect public safety issues like drug overdose deaths and drug cartels to illegal immigration and Harris. Biden appointed Harris to lead a response to migration at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Vance said the U.S. is spending “millions of dollars housing, sheltering and providing medical care for people who shouldn’t be here” that should “go to our local police departments, and you put it in sheltering and providing medical care for illegal aliens.”

The Ohio senator was asked about a statement he made attributing previous waves of Italian, Irish and German immigration to higher crime and conflict in American society. He responded saying “there were a lot of benefits” to those waves of immigration, adding, “But has anybody ever seen the movie Gangs of New York? That’s what I’m talking about.

We know that when you have these massive ethnic enclaves forming in our country, it can sometimes lead to higher crime rates,” he said. “What we want is an American immigration policy that promotes assimilation, that no matter where you come from, you can become an American.”

After holding a roundtable with Wisconsin law enforcement officials, Vance said one sheriff told him “he has Mexican drug cartel members who have been doing business selling drugs and harming the citizens of his community.”

Vance once again connected this to immigration and the border.

“So the border policies that we have at the southern border, they make our communities less safe, even as far north as Wisconsin, it means Mexican drug cartels operating in our communities. It means people dying of fentanyl.”

The senator said fentanyl has become so widespread it’s showing up “in our marijuana bags that our teenagers are using.” He blamed the vice president. “American teenager mistakes have become death sentences because Kamala Harris refuses to do her job.”

Vance said overdose deaths went down under Trump, who made the opioid crisis an issue during his first run for the presidency. The annual rate of opioid-related overdose deaths increased during Trump’s time in office, and continued going up after he left, according to data from the National Institutes of Health.

“The fentanyl crisis really, really took off under the leadership of Kamala Harris, under the border czar policies, where she opened up the southern border, where fentanyl got completely out of control,” Vance said. “And you talk to our law enforcement officers, and they will tell you that the fentanyl problem has gotten way worse in the last few years than it was at any previous time under any previous administration, Democrat or Republican.”

In Milwaukee, fentanyl deaths started trending upward in 2015. By 2016, they surpassed heroin as the primary cause of overdose deaths, and by 2020, the final year of Trump’s first term, three out of four overdose deaths in Milwaukee were due to fentanyl. In Milwaukee, fentanyl remains a critical public health problem, where the drug is involved in more than 90% of overdose deaths.

MPA Endorsement

MPA President Alexander Ayala presented Vance with the police association’s official endorsement.

Ayala rattled off a number of issues that he said are challenging policing in Milwaukee, including “rushes to judgment in officer-involved shootings,” low bail for violent offenders, low officer morale and a staffing crisis necessitating frequent use of overtime.

“The Milwaukee Police Association believes that the solution to these challenges can be found right here,” Ayala said. “That’s why the MPA is endorsing the Presidential ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance, because addressing these issues isn’t as political; It’s truly a matter of life and death to Milwaukee.”

Vance was asked to respond to criticisms of his decision to campaign at the police association headquarters, 6310 W. Blue Mound Rd., given Trump’s felony conviction and his positive comments about Jan. 6th rioters. “I think that Kamala Harris has weaponized the Department of Justice,” Vance said, “not just against my running mate, not just against President Trump, but against a whole host of normal Americans for just exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Former MPA President Andrew Wagner also spoke Friday, blaming declining Milwaukee Police Department staffing for homicide rates. Wagner also praised Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement to Kenosha in response to rioting in 2020.

“He made sure that somebody had the officers back,” Wagner said. “And I can’t be more supportive of this administration and President Trump, because I know we have a partner in him, and I know he will always have our back.”

It was Vance’s first visit to Milwaukee since the Republican National Convention in July.

