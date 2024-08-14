Join Our Gathering Place Beer Bash

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gathering Place Brewing Company – like the city of Milwaukee that it calls home – derives its name from the native Potawatomi word minwaking, meaning “gathering place by the waters.” Since 2017, Gathering Place Brewing Company has created vibrant and unique ales and lagers that reflect the vibrant and unique community we call home. The Riverwest brewery offers a rotating tap list of tasty craft beers with unique flavors and aromas. The warm, industrial taproom creates the perfect atmosphere to gather and share time. Come take a seat with us at the bar, which was made from an old basketball court.

Haven’t been there yet? Well, here’s the perfect chance to do so, to bring a little fun into the workweek at an easy-going local microbrewery. Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Gathering Place Brewing Company on Friday, Aug. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Gathering Place will be holding a brewery tour for Urban Milwaukee members at 6:00 p.m. Tours are optional, and if necessary, the brewery will hold an additional tour to accommodate members. All members will get one a ticket upon arrival for a free beer.

Gathering Place Brewing Company is located on the corner of E. Vienna and N. Fratney in Riverwest at 811 E. Vienna Ave. For more information on the brewing, including what’s on tap and where to buy their beer around town, visit their website.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy going way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., take a tour at 6 p.m., grab a free beer, and have fun.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

Not a member yet? You might try it for one month and see how you like it. New members are eligible to attend.