Sequanna Taylor Wins Assembly District 11 Primary
County supervisor wins Assembly primary. Will run in general unopposed.
After four terms on the county board at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Sequanna Taylor is moving up to the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Taylor easily defeated first-time candidate Amillia Heredia in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 12, carrying 83.25% of the vote (3,927) to Heredia’s 16.41% (774).
District 11 represents much of north-central Milwaukee. The seat was open because incumbent Dora Drake opted to run for an open senate seat. On Tuesday, Drake won that election.
With no Republicans running in the 11th Assembly District, Taylor’s victory in the primary has effectively secured her election as District 11’s new representative in the state Assembly. She will run unopposed in the general election.
Taylor was first elected to the Milwaukee County Board in 2016. She told Urban Milwaukee in May she was inspired to run for state office, in part, because of her experience on the board. Many of the issues Taylor has worked on at the local level are greatly impacted, even controlled, by policy set in Madison.
Along with her service on the county board, Taylor also served on the Milwaukee School Board from 2019 to 2023.
Heredia is a graduate student at UW-Milwaukee and a county board intern.
