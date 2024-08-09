Second Schuster Home Given Historic Protection

Schuster Mansion now joined by Schuster-Bloodgood House. But it might only be temporary.

Milwaukee has a new historically protected building, at least for six months.

Behold the newly-named Schuster-Bloodgood Flats, a rooming house at 3217 W. Wells St. in the city’s Concordia neighborhood.

The building was constructed in 1906 as a three-unit apartment building designed to look like a house. It was developed by tobacco entrepreneur George Schuster and constructed as an investment property next to his personal residence, the Schuster Mansion at 3209 W. Wells St.

On Monday, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously gave the structure temporary historic designation, which lasts for up to 180 days and acts as a temporary restraining order on property modifications. A hearing on the permanent designation is scheduled for Aug. 26, with Common Council review to follow.

Oak Creek resident and real estate investor Jaswant Singh, through Shaan Real Estate Inc., acquired the property in November for $100,100.

The nomination was submitted by Laura Sue Mosier, who owns the neighboring Schuster Mansion. She said a new owner has made it into an illegal rooming house.

“Ever since November he’s been renting it illegally,” she told the commission. “Through his tenants, I heard he planned to have it demolished and build new apartments for college students.”

“This is a big lot. It could be redeveloped,” said commissioner and area Alderman Robert Bauman.

Colonel Edward Bloodgood, a twice court martialed (and twice overturned) Civil War regiment leader, was the first resident of the building. He led a volunteer unit in the war.

“This guy had a massive and important career protecting and fighting for the Union in the Civil War, freeing enslaved peoples, helping capture Atlanta for the Union, helping end the War and essentially got two presidential pardons along the way,” said HPC planner Tim Askin.

Askin said city records show it was divided from three apartments to 14 or 15 individual rooms for rent in 1950 and 17 rooms around 1970. “Seventeen rooms, three bathrooms and one kitchen,” said Mosier.

“It’s too bad that places always have to come to our attention when there is possible catastrophe,” said Commissioner Sally Peltz.

“People have to come forward,” said Askin.

One person who has yet to come forward is the owner.

Singh didn’t appear at Monday’s hearing. “The certified letter return receipt was signed, no word otherwise,” said Askin.

The home was designed by architect Charles Crane, a prolific and highly-regarded Milwaukee architect.

“It’s a very transitional building; kind of Colonial Revival, mostly Colonial Revival, but it’s just got these details hanging over from the Queen Anne era and even a little bit of Italianate,” said Askin.

Crane, then in a partnership with Carl Barkhausen, designed the neighboring Schuster Mansion in 1891 and several other Germanic style homes throughout the city.

“Their architectural pedigree in the history of the city is top line,” said Askin of their training under Edward Townsend Mix and many homes.

Askin said the only noticeable change from a 1980 photo, the first known photo of the structure, is the replacement of a handful of windows.

Related Legislation: File 240493