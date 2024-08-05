Dodge County Sheriff Investigating Another Death at Waupun Correctional Institution

Death appears to be self-inflicted, sheriff's office says of ongoing inquiry

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office is investigating another death of an inmate at Wisconsin’s Waupun Correctional Institution.

It appears the death was likely self-inflicted, according to the county sheriff. Prison officials contacted the sheriff’s office about the death shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“The initial investigation also shows that at the time of discovery, staff responded rapidly and appropriately, providing medical aid in an effort to save the inmate’s life,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that “no further updates will be available while the case is ongoing.”

The statement added, “The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is fully cooperating with the investigation as is standard practice between our agencies.”

Earlier this summer, Dodge County prosecutors filed charges against nine Waupun employees, alleging their neglect caused the deaths of two inmates. One of those men, 62-year-old Donald Maier, died of dehydration and malnutrition. The other, 24-year-old Cameron Williams, died of a stroke after investigators say staff ignored signs of distress and failed to perform required checks.

Those charges followed a previous investigation by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt into the deaths of four inmates at the maximum-security prison in 2023 and early 2024.

Although the sheriff recommended prosecution in two of those deaths, he concluded the two others did not rise to the level of criminal conduct by staff.

That includes the cases of Tyshun Lemons, who died of a fentanyl overdose, and Dean Hoffmann, who died by suicide while on solitary confinement. Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections is fielding multiple lawsuits over conditions at Waupun, including lawsuits from the families of Hoffmann and Lemons.

If you are in crisis, call or text Wisconsin’s suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

Dodge County sheriff investigating another death at Waupun prison was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.