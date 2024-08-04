New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Kai Speth Chief Operating Officer
30-year hospitality executive to oversee company’s growing portfolio of acclaimed restaurants and catering venues
Jul 29th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Wellpoint Care Network Names New Vice President of Child and Family Well-being
Wellpoint Care Network is excited to announce that Maria Andrade has been promoted and is the new Vice President of Child and Family Well-being.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Wellpoint Care Network
Bel Canto Chorus Appoints New Artistic Director
The Bel Canto Chorus is proud to announce the next chapter in its musical journey with the appointment of Jonathan Laabs as its next Artistic Director.
Jul 11th, 2024 by Bel Canto Chorus
Five O’ Clock Steakhouse Executive Chef Joins Carbon Steak
We are thrilled to welcome Chef Matthew Molli as Executive Chef of Carbon Steak!
Jul 11th, 2024 by Volante Group
Town Bank Appoints Timothy P. Hanley to Board of Directors
Hanley served as Dean for the College of Business Administration at Marquette University
Jul 9th, 2024 by Town Bank