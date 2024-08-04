New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Jack Hackett ’13 Named Associate Head Cross Country Coach / Assistant Track and Field Coach

Jul 29th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Kai Speth Chief Operating Officer

30-year hospitality executive to oversee company’s growing portfolio of acclaimed restaurants and catering venues

Jul 29th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Wellpoint Care Network Names New Vice President of Child and Family Well-being

Wellpoint Care Network is excited to announce that Maria Andrade has been promoted and is the new Vice President of Child and Family Well-being.

Jul 25th, 2024 by Wellpoint Care Network

Versiti, Inc. Names Matthew Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer

Jul 23rd, 2024 by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

United Performing Arts Fund Names Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck as Next President & CEO

Jul 23rd, 2024 by United Performing Arts Fund

Governor Evers Appoints Pamela Boivin to WEDC Board of Directors

Jul 22nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Bel Canto Chorus Appoints New Artistic Director

The Bel Canto Chorus is proud to announce the next chapter in its musical journey with the appointment of Jonathan Laabs as its next Artistic Director.

Jul 11th, 2024 by Bel Canto Chorus

Five ‘O Clock Steakhouse Executive Chef Joins Carbon Steak

We are thrilled to welcome Chef Matthew Molli as Executive Chef of Carbon Steak!

Jul 11th, 2024 by Volante Group

Town Bank Appoints Timothy P. Hanley to Board of Directors

Hanley served as Dean for the College of Business Administration at Marquette University

Jul 9th, 2024 by Town Bank

