Wisconsin Democrats Praise Biden, Endorse Harris

Shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer seek the nomination for president, Wisconsin Democratic leaders who will serve as delegates to the Democratic National Convention released statements praising Biden and joining him in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor.

All of the Democrats representing Wisconsin in the U.S. House and Senate endorsed Harris.

“Today I’m proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said in a statement. “I look forward to her candidacy as a new beginning for our party and our country and I am excited to work with her to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore also issued statements endorsing Harris.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who helped bring the just-concluded Republican National Convention to his city and who will be a delegate at the Democratic National Convention next month, said in a statement: “Just as hard as I worked to support President Joe Biden, I’ll now focus my attention to make sure that we elect Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.”

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, also a delegate, posted a picture of herself with Harris on X and wrote: “Let’s go @KamalaHarris! Fired up to break that presidential glass ceiling! #Forward”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler put out a statement praising Biden as “one our nation’s greatest presidents — a transformational leader who dedicated a lifetime of service to our country,” and underscored the importance of “the fight to defeat MAGA extremism and win the battle for the soul of America,” but stopped short of endorsing Harris.

Likewise Gov. Tony Evers praised Biden and in a statement, but did not endorse Harris.

“President Biden’s decision today doesn’t change the fact the choice remains clear this November. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one,” Evers said. “There is much work ahead of us, and Wisconsin Democrats and I will spend every moment of every day for the next 107 days working to defeat him.”

Wisconsin will send 95 delegates and seven alternates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22. Biden’s endorsement of Harris could help persuade the delegates he releases from their pledge to support him to vote for Harris at the convention, but they are not obligated to do so.

Harris has pledged to “fight” for delegate votes in Chicago.

Wisconsin is among a small handful of closely divided swing states that will determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

