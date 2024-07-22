Gov. Evers Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

Says he's 'excited' to endorse her and she can beat Donald Trump in race for president.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers became the latest Wisconsin Democratic leader on Monday to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed President Joe Biden, who made the decision to step out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a tenacious leader who has vigorously defended our democracy, fought to protect our freedoms we hold dear, and worked tirelessly to do the right thing and deliver for us,” Evers said.

Following Biden’s announcement, Evers in a statement Sunday had praised Biden for his work but stopped short of endorsing Harris. He told reporters on Monday that he didn’t endorse Harris on Sunday because he wanted Biden to “have that connection to the people of Wisconsin.”

Evers’ official endorsement came on Monday alongside endorsements from other Midwest Democratic governors, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Evers said in his statement that he is “excited” to endorse Harris, saying that she can beat former President Donald Trump.

“I’m going to do everything I can between now and November 5th to help make sure she does,” Evers said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Evers joins other Democrats from the state, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore who will serve as delegates to the Democratic National Convention, in coalescing around Harris for the nomination. Wisconsin, which is one of a handful of states that will play a decisive role in the 2024 election, will send 95 delegates and seven alternates to the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago.

Biden endorsed Harris shortly after he announced he was dropping out, and Harris has vowed to “earn and win” the nomination.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers endorses Vice President Kamala Harris was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.