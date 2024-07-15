State Republicans Say Party Unified at RNC After Trump Assassination Attempt
Scott Walker says God 'spared' Trump, Ron Johnson cites 'hand of providence.'
Just two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Republicans said their commitment to Trump has never been stronger — and the campaign would never be the same.
The message from GOP leaders came as they were gathered for a delegation breakfast Monday morning, the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
“We know that it was your hand that saved and spared his life,” Walker said mid-prayer, “just like you did more than four decades ago for our former president, Ronald Reagan.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson too invoked “the hand of providence” for keeping Trump alive. Johnson noted it was his chart on immigration the former president had turned to when bullets whizzed past him at the Pennsylvania rally Saturday, with some striking supporters nearby. Trump has claimed the chart he was referring to in the moment when shots rang out, “saved my life.”
“I’m very pleased to be that little slice of history on that one,” Johnson said.
While Trump survived the assassination attempt, one attendee at the rally was killed and two were critically injured, authorities said.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Johnson said, he hopes Trump uses the moment to “catalyze Americans.”
Johnson told delegates there is more that unites Americans than divides them. He said despite President Joe Biden’s promise during his inaugural address four years ago to heal the nation by bringing people together, the Democratic Party has done the opposite.
“They’re not being unifying,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to be like them. This is a moment to rise above their behavior and realize it is our task to save and preserve this nation. The only way we do that is by unifying it.”
“We have crossed a watershed,” Gingrich said. “We were right at the brink of falling apart as a country and potentially drifting towards a civil war.”
Gingrich said the shooting “shocked everybody.” He said he’s expecting the former president, known for his counterpunches, to strike a different tone focused more on unity than scoring political points against Democrats.
“Trump said this morning that he’s rewriting his convention speech, which I think is good,” Gingrich said.
The former speaker also said Republicans “have to get in the habit of voting early” in order to drive conservative turnout this November. His comments stand in contrast to the Republican National Committee’s 2024 platform, first approved in Milwaukee July 8, which calls for securing elections by requiring same-day voting. Gingrich said if every American votes, Trump will win in “a landslide.”
Throughout the breakfast meeting, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming was bullish about the GOP and Trump’s chances of winning this fall. He said while the theme of the RNC will be Republican unity, “the plain truth of the matter here is that the Democrats are a party in disarray. They’re a party in panic right now.”
“To be in a situation with a four-year incumbent Democrat president who has clearly lost the confidence of his own party, of his own party’s leaders of his own voters will historically go down … they’ll be writing books about it,” Schimming said. “It’s so bad.”
In a statement to WPR, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Communications Director Joe Oslund pushed back on Schimming’s claims. “Wisconsin’s Democratic delegation and Democrats across the state have made clear we are united behind President Biden,” Oslund said. “Wisconsin Democrats have nearly 50 field offices open with more than 100 staffers organizing every day for victory in November.”
“And I would underscore also, Gov. DeSantis and Ambassador Haley will both be speaking at this convention,” Schimming said. “It’s it’s as unified as I have ever seen it, and I’ve been traveling this state for 35 years.”
Wisconsin Republicans say party unified at RNC following Trump assassination attempt was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 RNC
- RNC Preview – Day 2, Tuesday July 16 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2024
- Mayors Offer Plea To Republicans For Federal Support - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2024
- Trump Nominated, Running Mate Chosen on First Day of RNC - Graham Kilmer - Jul 15th, 2024
- State Republicans Say Party Unified at RNC After Trump Assassination Attempt - Rich Kremer - Jul 15th, 2024
- Anti-Republican Group Takes Over Downtown Streets - Jeramey Jannene and Sophie Bolich - Jul 15th, 2024
- Urban Milwaukee’s Jeramey Jannene Appears on C-SPAN - Urban Milwaukee - Jul 15th, 2024
- Mayor Addresses Security, Firearms Ahead of RNC Day 1 - Sophie Bolich - Jul 15th, 2024
- RNC Preview – Day 1, Monday July 15 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 14th, 2024
- U.S. Secret Service Statement on Incident Involving FPOTUS Trump in Butler, PA - U.S. Secret Service - Jul 13th, 2024
- Statement from Trump Campaign - Donald Trump - Jul 13th, 2024
Read more about 2024 RNC here