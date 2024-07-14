Wisconsin Political Leaders React to Assassination Attempt on Trump

Leaders condemn violence against Trump and call for country to unite

After an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Wisconsin political leaders condemned the violence and shared prayers for the presumptive Republican nominee.

After shots rang out, Secret Service agents covered Trump and then rushed the former president from the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump, who had a blood-covered ear, said on the Truth Social media site that a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear” after the shooting on Saturday.

The suspected gunman, who the FBI identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is dead and another spectator at the rally was killed. The Secret Service said two more rally-goers were critically injured.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, party leaders and members of the state’s Congressional delegation weighed in Saturday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Evers thanked first responders and said his staff are in contact with those coordinating security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

“We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans,” Evers said.

My thoughts are with President Trump and all of the folks attending today’s rally in Pennsylvania. Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly, putting themselves and their safety at risk in order to respond to a horrific act of violence and keep people safe. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 13, 2024

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Saturday on X that he’s glad former President Trump is safe and called on the country to unite.

“The assassination attempt on President Trump earlier today is a dark moment for our country,” Vos said. “I’m praying for President Trump and call on our nation to come together and denounce this cowardly attack on democracy.”

Glad President Trump is safe and our brave law enforcement officers acted quickly to avoid further bloodshed. The assassination attempt on President Trump earlier today is a dark moment for our country. I’m praying for President Trump and call on our nation to come together… — Robin Vos (@repvos) July 14, 2024

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler also condemned the act of violence.

“Political violence against anyone is an attack not just to those in public life, but to the essence of our democracy,” Wikler said.

Joining all—across the political spectrum—unequivocally condemning today’s horrific act of violence. Sending thoughts to President Trump and all those harmed. Political violence against anyone is an attack not just to those in public life, but to the essence of our democracy. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 14, 2024

Republican members of Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation weighed in with prayers for the party’s presumptive nominee and urged the country to come together.

On CNN Sunday, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said the shooting was shocking and sad. He urged people to turn this into a moment of healing and unity.“President Lincoln said a house divided against itself cannot stand. As much as we’re not addressing our debt and deficit issue, I think the greatest threat to America right now is that we’re horribly divided…. There’s no reason for us to be divided,” Johnson said.

President Lincoln correctly stated, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

President Lincoln correctly stated, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” Let’s take this moment of tragedy and turn it into a process of national healing and unity. pic.twitter.com/2MiDNHKQ4F — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 14, 2024

In a video Saturday on X, House Rep. Derrick Van Orden said, “We are not afraid of you.”

“It’s time for us to stand together as Americans united and stop this madness,” Van Orden. “We want freedom. We want prosperity, and we want security for our children.”

Courage is Contagious and that is what the world just witnessed. It is time to unite as Americans and Stop this Madness. It is time to Stand your Ground for Freedom. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ukCW1UEBHR — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 13, 2024

House Rep. Tom Tiffany echoed prayers for Trump and spectators at the rally on Saturday, saying “violence has no place in our society.”

“President Trump has always stood with the American people, and I have no doubt he will continue to FIGHT for America,” Tiffany said.

Violence has no place in our society. My prayers are with President Trump, all the attendees, and the families of those who were caught in the crossfire. President Trump has always stood with the American people, and I have no doubt he will continue to FIGHT for America. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) July 14, 2024

Reps. Glenn Grothman, Scott Fitzgerald and Bryan Steil also shared prayers for Trump, the nation and his supporters on X. Former Rep. Mike Gallagher, who resigned from his seat April 25, called it a “sad and troubling day for our Republic.”

Please pray for President Trump, all attendees of today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and our brave Secret Service agents. This is a sad and troubling day for our Republic. — Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) July 13, 2024

Members of Wisconsin’s Democratic Congressional delegation also condemned the violence, saying it’s never acceptable.

Violence of this kind is never acceptable and I condemn it in the strongest of terms. My thoughts are with President Trump and his family. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) July 13, 2024

Gun violence is not an acceptable form of political discourse. I pray for a full recovery for the former president, and anyone else who has been injured. I will continue to monitor the ongoing response from law enforcement. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) July 13, 2024

Awful. Violence is never acceptable. Period. My thoughts are with all impacted by this terrible event. If everyone takes our political rhetoric down a notch or two, we would all be better. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) July 14, 2024

On Sunday, a defiant Trump thanked supporters for their prayers and prayed for those wounded on Truth Social, saying it was “God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump wrote. “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin political leaders react to assassination attempt on Trump was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.