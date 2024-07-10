Catrina Cafe Opens in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Nightlife veteran Julio Maldonado recently debuted a new concept in Walker’s Point, replacing his previous establishment, Snifters Tapas and Spirits.

Catrina Cafe, first introduced as a brunch-forward addition to Snifters, has instead taken over the entire commercial space at 606 S. 5th St.

Maldonado announced the shift in a March social media post, writing that “after 7 strong years with Snifters, it is time to go on to a new chapter.”

The new business operates as a restaurant by day, offering brunch dishes, Mexican food and more, along with beverages including coffee, aguas frescas, beer and cocktails. At night, it transitions into a lively Latin dance club, hosting DJs and themed events such as Havana Thursdays and Diabla Saturdays.

When visiting the restaurant, guests can expect a wide variety of breakfast and brunch dishes such as skillets, eggs benedict, omelets, French toast, crepes, waffles and pancakes — both gluten-free and traditional. Catrina Cafe also serves a lineup of traditional Mexican fare including tacos, burritos, huevos rancheros and more, plus sandwiches, salads, soups and pasta.

To drink, the restaurant serves coffee and tea, fresh-squeezed juice and a variety of aguas frescas. Alcoholic offerings include domestic and imported beer, margaritas and brunch cocktails such as bloody marys, mimosas and micheladas.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Pajarete, a mixed drink made with tequila blanco and chocolate abuelita, also appears on the menu. The beverage, a traditional morning drink for many farmers in Mexico, typically consists of fresh cow’s milk, liquor, chocolate, sugar and instant coffee.

Catrina Cafe is named in honor of La Catrina, a popular symbol in Mexican culture that’s especially prominent in Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations.

The restaurant and nightclub had its soft opening in March. According to its Instagram page, Catrina Cafe is open Thursday through Saturday; however a sign on the building indicates that the restaurant operates daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evening hours are not specified.

Maldonado, who also operates Revival, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.