Unit features an open-concept kitchen, floor to ceiling windows, and an oversized balcony with lake and park views

Luxury condo living on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, at the Breakwater Condominiums. The corner unit features over 2,000 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two large walk-in closets. Unit features an open-concept kitchen with maple cabinets, gold honed granite, two-tier breakfast bar for six, a wine fridge, and Viking Stainless appliances. The large, open living room features built-in Bose surround system, floor to ceiling windows and opens to a spacious, oversized private balcony with lake and park views. Two underground, heated parking spots with deeded storage. Unit comes fully furnished (or unfurnished) with automated shades in the living room and bedroom. In-unit laundry. No pets and no smoking. Available July 15, 2024. Call today (414-708-6093) for a private viewing.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind- just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #406

Size: 2,062 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2009

Rent $5,500/Month

Parking: 2 indoor parking spots

MLS#: 1878877

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.