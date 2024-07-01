Wisconsin Public Radio

11 Injured in Escalator Malfunction at Brewers Game

Malfunction sends 6 to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jul 1st, 2024 11:06 am
American Family Field in 2022. Evan Casey/WPR

Eleven people were injured Saturday at American Family Field after an escalator malfunction following the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Chicago Cubs.

Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and five more were treated for injuries at the ballpark, according to a statement from the Brewers.

The team says an escalator carrying fans from the terrace to the lodge level after the contest malfunctioned, causing an “increased downward speed.”

“Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response,” the Brewers’ statement reads.

The malfunction happened following the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

11 injured in escalator malfunction at American Family Field was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Sports, Wisconsin Public Radio

