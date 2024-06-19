Planned Mexican Restaurant for Silver City Will Serve ‘Largest Flautas’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After several months of serving the Milwaukee area via food trailer, Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa has found a permanent home in the Silver City neighborhood.

The mobile business plans to launch its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this summer at 3530 W. National Ave., the former site of Brother’s Backyard Barbeque.

Owners Israel Villarreal and Elizabeth Flores Campos first opened Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa in early 2024. The spouses both hail from Mexico City, where they grew up surrounded by good food and cooking — Villarreal’s mother operated a kitchen serving Mexican food and Campos’ father sold carnitas.

“It comes from both sides of the family,” Villarreal told Urban Milwaukee, in Spanish.

Despite a lifetime love of food, the couple both chose alternate career paths. Villarreal is a mechanic by profession and Campos is a nail technician, though her husband praised her as an “excellent cook.”

“She’s the one who gives it that special touch,” he said.

The restaurant may be a new venture for the couple, but they’ve had plenty of practice feeding friends and family members.

Villarreal said that he’s looking forward to interacting with customers and becoming connected with the community through the new restaurant.

He also strives to “serve something delicious and different” than other establishments in the area and offer a taste of home for those familiar with the food of Mexico City.

“I want them to be able to transport themselves there … to bring a little of that to Milwaukee.”

From the food truck, Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa serves a wide variety of Mexican and American dishes, but is particularly known for its namesake items.

Chilaquiles, fried tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa, are served with a choice of protein — steak, pastor, chicken or chorizo — and toppings such as cheese, crema, onion, cilantro and lettuce.

Flautas, meanwhile, are tightly rolled with a filling of choice — chicken, steak, ham and cheese, potato and cheese — then doused in crema and topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato and onion.

The long, crispy flautas, billed as the largest in Milwaukee — are served in a plastic cup with extra crema and toppings on the bottom to ensure each bite is equally flavorful.

Additional menu items include tacos, tortas, elotes and hamburgers. The restaurant also serves a variety of aguas frescas and desserts such as chocolate strawberries and cheesecake.

At the upcoming restaurant, Villarreal said that guests can expect all the same menu items, along with new additions.

The couple also plan to continue operating the food truck throughout the Milwaukee area.

Brother’s Backyard Barbeque operated for just under 18 months in the building on National Ave. before announcing its closure in April. Before that, the building was home to Romo’s Silver City Sports Bar, which closed in 2014. Developer Ryan Pattee owns the property.

Villarreal and Campos plan to complete minor renovations to the building prior to opening the new restaurant, according to a license application.

Changes could include installing new flooring and painting; the walls were painted bright orange and black under the ownership of Brother’s Backyard Barbeque.

A license application for Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the restaurant hopes to open at the end of July or early August.

Its proposed hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

