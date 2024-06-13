Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It seems like the warm weather is finally here to stay, which is great news considering the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend. The annual Summer Soulstice street festival will take over North Avenue, featuring four stages of live music, street vendors, activities and more. Get your fill of the arts with the Lakefront Festival of Art and the Brady Street Art Walk, and explore the city by fat tire bicycle as part of the 40th Annual Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee.

June 14-16: Lakefront Festival of Art

The Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting a weekend filled with art, food, music and activities for the entire family. The Lakefront Festival of Art will feature over 100 artists from all over the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more while sampling food and drink from local restaurants – all while enjoying summertime weather by the lake. Festival admission also includes admission to the museum. Lakefront Festival of Art will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Single day passes are $22 and weekend passes are $40. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum website.

June 14-16: Polish est

Billed as the “world’s largest Polish festival,” PolishFest began in 1982 and has been celebrating Milwaukee’s Polish heritage since. Experience three days of traditional Polish art, culture and cuisine. Check out the Kielbasa competition and discover traditional Polish crafts like the pisanki decorated eggs. The Polonia Soccer Club will be on site showcasing their talents, and the Polish Tatra Sheepdog Club of America will have Polish Highland Tatra dogs greeting attendees at the festival. PolishFest will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 on Friday and Sunday and $15 on Saturday. For more information, visit the Polish Fest website.

June 14-16: Granville Blues Fest

The Granville neighborhood on the city’s Far Northwest Side is putting on a weekend-long blues festival featuring both local and national artists. Each day will feature a different lineup of musicians with varying styles of playing. The festival will also feature food and beverages from local vendors as well as market stalls selling crafts and other merchandise. Headlining acts include Sheryl Youngblood, Carlos Johnson and the Mike Wheeler Band. For more information including a complete music lineup, visit the Granville Business Improvement District website.

June 15: Summer Soulstice Festival

Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer soulstice is here, featuring a packed day of live music, food, art vendors and more on North Ave. This year’s lineup features performances by Twan Mack, Wonderful Bluffer, Wire & Nail and more across four stages. Attendees can participate in a variety of activities including the Adventure Rock Climbing Wall and Quizmaster Bingo. Summer Soulstice is free to attend and will run from noon to midnight. For more information, visit the Summer Soulstice MKE website.

June 15: Brady Street Art Walk

Brady Street will become a live art show for a day for the Brady Street Art Walk, where Milwaukee artists will create and sell pieces on the spot. Artists will be set up on the stretch of Brady St. that runs from Cass St. to Warren Ave. The event will also feature live music from Grim Paddle and Adorable Vandals, and a vendor area will be set up off of Arlington Pl. Brady Street Art Walk is free to attend and will run from noon to 4 p.m. For more information and an interactive map, visit the Brady Street website.

June 15: The Turf Benefit Concert and Skate Jam

The city of Greenfield is in the process of reviving The Turf, a legendary skatepark that opened in 1979 but closed in 1995. The city, with the help of Grindline Skateparks, will host a fundraiser for the project, featuring nine bands on a mixed-genre lineup. The fundraiser will feature performances from Agent Orange, Wave Chapelle, The Crosses and more. The event will also feature a skate jam with several obstacles including the “goat ramp” portable mini ramp. The fundraiser is free to attend and will run from noon to 10 p.m. at Konkel Park.

June 15: Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee

The Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee is a casually-paced bike ride that will cover 15-25 miles with surprise stops along the way. The bike ride, which is celebrating its 40th year, is the oldest group bike ride in the greater Milwaukee area. The ride is known for its ever-changing annual theme, and this year’s theme is Pee Wee’s Misadventure. Guests are encouraged to dress up as characters from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and will have the chance to participate in a variety of contests along the ride. Check-in and registration will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. Group rollout will begin at 10 a.m., and the ride is expected to finish around 4:30 p.m. For more information and to register in advance, visit the Fat Tire Tour website.