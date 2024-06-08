All located in the city, offering fresh foods, entertainment and community this summer.

Each year, Milwaukeeans are called to make the most of summer and early fall with a flurry of outdoor activities —open air concerts, beach days, dinners on scenic patios — but there’s not much that can beat a day of meandering through the farmers market, coffee in hand, stocking up on fresh food and other treasures.

The city boasts a wealth of seasonal markets, catering to both weekend wanderers and those seeking a mid-week re-stock. No matter your needs, the following list has you covered with a wide selection of must-visit markets for 2024.

Cathedral Square Market

This downtown market is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. The 2024 season kicked off on June 2, with upcoming dates including June 9, 16, 23 and 30; July 21 and 28; August 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The market, which has operated for more than 25 seasons, features fresh produce, food and art vendors, plus live music beginning at 10:30. Early risers are invited to participate in 9 a.m. wellness classes at the park, courtesy of Wisconsin Athletic Club, YMCA and Wild Workouts & Wellness.

For more information, or to become a vendor, visit the Cathedral Square Market website.

Fondy Farmers Market

Now entering its 107th season, Fondy Farmers Market features more than 40 farmers, food producers and small business entrepreneurs each week. In addition to serving as a community gathering place, the market acts as a “springboard” for Fondy’s healthy food efforts.

The northside market began its early season on May 11, opening Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Early season will continue through June 29. During its regular season, July 6 through Oct. 31, the market will open Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Late season dates will take place on Saturdays from Nov. 2 through 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market’s permanent setup, which includes build-in tables and walkways under a metal canopy, makes it an ideal choice for inclement weather days. The paved surface is also stroller and wheelchair-friendly.

Fondy market accepts payment via FoodShare (Quest Card and P-EBT) — the first farmers market in Wisconsin to do so. Those wishing to use FoodShare benefits should visit the information booth for assistance.

This year, Fondy announced that Milwaukee Market Match will match up to $60 of FoodShare funds at participating markets throughout the Milwaukee area. Shoppers can use MKE Match coupons to purchase food items such as fresh vegetables and herbs, meats, eggs, dairy products and honey. Additional details are available online.

For more information and a full list of offerings, visit the Fondy Farmers Market website.

Jackson Park Farmers Market

The South Side’s Jackson Park Farmers Market will return for its ninth season on Thursday, June 13. The market, which occurs Thursday evenings from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., is scheduled to run through Oct. 3. There will not be a market on July 4.

Held near the boathouse at Jackson Park, 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., the market offers fresh produce, handmade breads, flowers, local honey, coffee, hot food and more.

The volunteer-run event is sponsored by Jackson Park Community Association and Milwaukee County Parks. The market also accepts a range of benefits including EBT/SNAP, Market Match, WIC and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Regular updates are posted to the market’s Facebook page.

Milwaukee Night Market

The popular Milwaukee Night Market will return for four installments this summer, closing down Wisconsin Avenue for an open-air evening showcasing local food vendors, performers and artists.

This year’s markets will take place on June 26, July 24, August 14 and September 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on W. Wisconsin Ave. between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

More than 220 local businesses are set to participate in this year’s markets, with returning favorites including Juniors Smoked BBQ, Bunny’s Bite and Isa’s Ice Cream.

A full list of vendors is available to view online.

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the Milwaukee Night Market, which launched under NEWaukee in 2014 and was acquired by Westown Association in 2021.

Riverwest Market

Located in the heart of the neighborhood, the Riverwest Market attracts a plethora of vendors offering seasonal fruits and vegetables, local honey, eggs, homemade pickles and other goods.

The 2024 season began on June 2 and will continue on through October. There will be no market on July 7. The market takes place Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Pierce Street.

The Riverwest market accepts SNAP/EBT, noting online that its mission is “to make fresh, naturally-grown, local food accessible for all.”

A list of 2024 vendors is available to view online.

South Shore Farmers Market

In addition to a wide variety of vendors and performers, the South Shore Farmers Market boasts stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee skyline.

Now entering its 26th season, the market, held weekly in Bay View’s South Shore Park, 2900 S. Shore Dr, will take place on Saturday mornings from June 15 through Oct. 26. Markets begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon.

More than 50 vendors are slated to participate in this year’s market, with returning favorites including Anodyne Coffee, Lush Popcorn and Pete’s Pops, along with dozens of other local and regional businesses.

A full list of vendors is available to view online.

Many vendors continue to accept cash only, but the market caters to debit and credit card users via its token exchange booth, where shoppers can purchase $1 tokens to be used in place of cash. The exchange service also provides tokens for FoodShare recipients.