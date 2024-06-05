Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Travelers can now use TSA Precheck seven days a week, without an appointment, at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TSA Precheck expedites security by screening passengers before they arrive at the airport, and travelers will be able to sign up for the service any day of the week, now, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the airport. The new pre-check enrollment is offered through the CLEAR kiosks at the airport.

The kiosks are part of the CLEAR service that allows users to scan their biometric data — a fingerprint or an eye — and skip the TSA security lines. Members are escorted through security by a CLEAR ambassador after scanning.

“CLEAR’s ability to process TSA PreCheck enrollments is a game changer,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “We can now offer this service every day on an ongoing basis, rather than the mobile enrollment events that were held a few weeks per year.”

CLEAR came to Milwaukee’s airport in 2022; it is a service offered by Clear Secure, a publicly traded corporation based in the U.S. The airport is now one of 15 offering pre-check enrollment through the company’s kiosks.

A valid U.S. passport or government-issued photo ID, or a document demonstrating citizenship, are needed to enroll in TSA Precheck, which costs approximately $78 annually.