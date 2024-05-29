Adopt-A-Neighborhood Initiative Aims to Uplift Silver City

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Silver City is poised for a polishing under a new initiative from the City of Milwaukee.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson made a trip to the near South Side on Tuesday to announce the launch of the Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative, which aims to improve community engagement, public safety and neighborhood beautification through concentrated city services.

During a press conference held at VIA CDC, Johnson said his goal is to create a safer and more vibrant neighborhood that will be “more enjoyable for all the people who call Silver City home.”

The initiative could include neighborhood cleanups, infrastructure repair, park and green space restoration and relationship-building between residents and police officers — all of which are slated to occur during a 12-week pilot program.

If successful, Adopt-A-Neighborhood could be replicated in other areas of the city, the mayor said. “We’re optimistic that this initiative will make a meaningful impact right here in our community.”

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and JoAnna Bautch, executive director of VIA Community Development Corporation (CDC), were also present at the press conference.

“This is exciting news,” said Zamarripa, whose aldermanic district includes the Silver City neighborhood. She said she recalled when the mayor and his staff first began work on the initiative. “You can imagine my delight when he chose Silver City.”

The alderwoman also extended her gratitude to VIA CDC, noting that the organization does “a tremendous amount of work not just in Silver City but also in Burnham Park, Clarke Square and so many neighborhoods here on the South Side.”

“I know they’re eager to get to work with us,” she said.

Rather than relying on a new source of funding, Adopt-A-Neighborhood aims to direct existing resources to Silver City.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to investing in our neighborhoods and ensuring that all residents benefit from the city services that are available,” Johnson said.

Residents will also play a key role in the program. Ahead of the launch, the City of Milwaukee gathered feedback from neighbors regarding their wants, needs and expectations for the initiative.

“Our neighbors are very grateful for these investments and the opportunity to be part of this pilot program,” Bautch said. “We know that these types of collaboration further neighbors to be more civically engaged, more active, and we know that is the foundation for healthy neighborhoods.”

Community members are also encouraged to participate directly in the program through neighborhood cleanups and education opportunities such as learning how to properly report crimes and call in streetlight outages, Johnson said.

The program is expected to include contributions from the Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and other city services.

The new program comes as National Avenue is pending reconstruction. The southside thoroughfare, which runs through the heart of Silver City, could be rebuilt with reduced traffic lanes and fully-separated bike lanes under a proposal from the City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

