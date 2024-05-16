Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fans of big trucks, metal music and craft beer will find themselves with plenty to do this weekend in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Metal Fest will bring three full days of heavy metal music to The Rave. Red Arrow Park will be filled with Milwaukee utility trucks for Big Truck Day, where families can explore the trucks that help keep the city running and meet the folks who operate them. Company Brewing is celebrating its ninth birthday with a party that will feature a petting zoo, an inflatable trampoline park and lots and lots of beer.

May 17-19: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Fans of breakdowns, crushing vocals and searing riffs will feel at home at The Rave this weekend during Milwaukee Metal Fest. The festival, which began in 1987, occurred almost every year until 2007. The festival was resurrected in 2023 and has since once again brought dozens of big-name metal acts to Milwaukee. Each day will feature a different lineup, featuring bands such as Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, Kamelot and more. Tickets are available for single days as well as two-day and three-day bundles. To see a complete lineup and to purchase tickets, visit The Rave’s website.

May 17-18: ‘Takemitsu & The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is bringing myth and magic to the stage with Takemitsu & The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, featuring Grammy-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion, percussionist John Corkill and music director Ken-David Masur. The performance will feature bells suspended from the ceiling that will be played using ribbons, tone poems, a brass choir and more. The show will run for two days with both performances starting at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the Bradley Symphony Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra website.

May 18: Big Truck Day

Milwaukee is celebrating National Public Works Week with Big Truck Day, an event that gives families the unique opportunity to explore the fleet of trucks that helps keep the city running and meet the folks who drive them. New to this year’s Big Truck Day, kids will have the chance to meet and take photos with a “Hero Pup,” as well as participate in hourly giveaways. Big Truck Day is free to attend and will take place at Red Arrow Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A sensory-friendly hour, where no sirens or horns will be used, will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

May 18: Maifest

Lakefront Brewery is hosting its third annual Maifest – a gluten-free celebration of Spring. The brewery will transform its outdoor area into a marketplace featuring a wide variety of mostly gluten-free beverages, arts, crafts and more. Lakefront will be serving its three gluten-free New Grist varieties as well as three Mai-fest-exclusive gluten-free cask beers. On top of that, Lakefront’s CurdWagon has plans to go entirely gluten-free in 2024. Guests at Maifest will have the opportunity to try the new menu for the first time. Maifest is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 18: Company Brewing’s 9th Year Anniversary

Company Brewing is celebrating its ninth birthday with a party that will encompass the brewery, its patio and a section of N. Fratney St. The celebration will feature a petting zoo, music courtesy of DJ Fuzzy Logic and plenty of food from both Company Brewing and Pedro’s South American Food Truck. There will also be an inflatable trampoline park suitable for both children and adults. The celebration will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 18: Baird Center Public Open House

The Baird Center is inviting Milwaukee to check out its expanded venue space. The new space features a beautiful view of the city courtesy of the Baird Sky View Terrace, art from 20 artists mostly from Wisconsin and the latest in green building technology. Swing by Visit Milwaukee’s new visitor center located on the main floor for free merch giveaways. The open house will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.