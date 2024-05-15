Connect 1 will begin running to lakefront and 10 lines will increase or reduce frequency.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is making a number of changes across the route network beginning June 2.

Notably, the Connect 1, the county’s first bus rapid transit service, will begin running all the way to the lakefront. The service runs east and west for nine miles between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Connect 1 buses will make their final easterly stops in the transit concourse at the base of The Couture, a new and much-awaited residential high-rise at 909 E. Michigan St.

On Saturdays this summer, the Connect 1 will increase the frequency of service, with a bus arriving every 10 minutes. The transit system is promoting Connect 1 as a useful way to travel to festivals, like Summerfest, and this change is part of that.

Route 18 is also getting an extension. The route runs east and west between West Allis and downtown Milwaukee, and it primarily runs along W. Greenfield Avenue and W. National Avenue. In June, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, the route will alternate running to the Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired, at 455 S. Curtis Ave., and Beyond Vision, 1540 S. 108th St..

“This change was requested by [Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired] and will make it easier for employees to get to work and to recruit new employees,” according to a statement from the transit system.

The transit system makes service changes at several points throughout the year, coinciding with schedules for bus operators. The changes taking effect in June will increase frequency on some routes, make extensions on others and shorten others to reflect the transit system’s expectation for ridership changes on them.

Increasing Bus Frequency

Route 22: The route, which runs east and west primarily along W. Center St., will have bus frequency increased from one bus every 27 minutes to one every 22 minutes in the morning, and from one every 35 minutes in the evening to one every 26 minutes.

Route 28: Bus frequency along the route running north and south along 28th Street will increase to one bus every 40 minutes before 10 p.m.. Current service is every 55 minutes.

Route 53: Frequency will increase from one bus every 37 minutes to every 26 minutes along the route running east and west along W. Lincoln Avenue. Additionally, an extra bus trip will be added prior to 6 a.m. on the weekend.

Route 54: Buses along the route running between West Allis and Bay View will arrive every 28 minutes, compared to the current time of every 37 minutes.

Route 55: The route running east and west on W. Layton Avenue will offer an additional eastbound trip on Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

Route 56: Service will go from one bus every 37 minutes to every 24 minutes on the route running between Alverno College and the south side of the city of Milwaukee and Walker’s Point.

Bus Service Reductions

Route 21: The route which runs east and west along North Avenue will end at the intersection of E. North Avenue and N. Lake Drive due to the school year at UW-Milwaukee ending.

Route 58: Trips before 5 a.m. on Saturday and after 12 a.m on both weekend days will be eliminated due to low ridership on the route, which primarily runs along W. Villard Ave.

Route 66: Service along the route, which runs east and west along W. Burleigh Street, will end at the intersection of N. Humboldt Blvd. and E. Locust St. due to the school year at UW-Milwaukee ending.