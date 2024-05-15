Juneau Park Beer Garden Opens Friday
Beer garden opens for second season in downtown park with lake views.
The youngest beer garden in the county parks system opens for the season on Friday.
Juneau Park beer garden, which opened for the first time in May of last year, will begin pouring beers Friday at 4 p.m. After a short ceremony, the beer garden will serve free beer and root beer for 20 minutes.
Juneau Park had long been one of the most popular stops on the county’s traveling beer garden circuit, averaging 2,600 visitors a week. In 2022, Parks decided to turn it into a permanent beer garden. It opened the following year, with 12 draft beer taps and space for up to 250 people.
Parks called the beer garden’s first season a “rousing success,” selling 30,000 pints of beer, 1,000 hard seltzers, 2,500 Klement’s sausages and 1,500 Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels.
“As the warmth of summer approaches, District 3 is thrilled for the return of the Juneau Park Beer Garden,” said Sup. Sheldon Wasserman, who represents Juneau Park on the Milwaukee County Board.
“This unique tradition in our community brings people together, generates revenue for County operations, and fosters positive activity in our Milwaukee County Parks,” said County Executive David Crowley.
The beer garden will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekend.
