Roundhouse Offering Free Beer For Seasonal Reopening

The beer garden at McKinley Marina begins its third season on May 23.

The 2024 season will soon be underway for Roundhouse at McKinley Marina.

The summertime concession stand is preparing for its grand reopening on May 23, featuring local brews, games, snacks and live music. As an added bonus, Roundhouse will offer its first 100 beers for free.

This summer will also mark the reopening of McKinley Beach for the first time since 2020. The beach, located just a few steps from Roundhouse, is nearing completion of a restoration project meant to make the area safer for swimmers.

The Bartolotta Restaurants assumed operations at the Roundhouse in 2022, bringing new life to the building, which is located along the shoreline adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of the group, said he’s looking forward to the beer garden’s return. “We are thrilled to welcome back Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina as a lakeside gathering place for families and friends to soak in the stunning views of Lake Michigan,” he said in a statement.

He also touted an agreement between Roundhouse and Milwaukee County Parks; profits from the beer garden are used to support future park projects.

“We’re especially proud of our partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, as well as with local breweries and merchants, as they not only enhance our menu with diverse local flavors, but also reinforce our commitment to the businesses that define our community,” Bartolotta said.

Now entering its third season, Roundhouse will showcase beers from its partner, Central Waters Brewing Co., along with eight other locally-sourced options. Guests can also expect boozy slushies, non-alcoholic beverages and shareable snacks including Milwaukee Pretzel Company‘s Bavarian Beast.

In addition to food and drink, Roundhouse offers entertainment by way of outdoor lawn games, including cornhole and giant-sized versions of Tic Tac Toe, Jenga and Yahtzee. Starting June 3, the venue will host live music performances of Monday and Friday evenings.

New this year, Roundhouse will begin accepting online orders from boaters. The service will soon be available at roundhousemke.com

The grand reopening will take place May 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a performance from blues-focused band The Deep Blue Crew. Starting Friday, May 24, Roundhouse will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

