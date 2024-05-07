Soul Food Tour Highlights Area Restaurants

A dozen will participate in 2024 tour, offering $10 lunch specials all through May.

A dozen Milwaukee-area soul food restaurants are slated to participate in this year’s Soul Food Tour MKE, each presenting a unique take on the Southern-rooted cuisine throughout the month of May.

The annual event, presented by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and Jammin’ 98.3, invites diners to sample featured dishes — each priced at $10 — from a lineup of local restaurants.

The 2024 tour kicked off last week, featuring specials from Sherman Park Grocery, Warren’s Lounge and Cream City Sports Bar.

On Tuesday, Coaches is serving pork chops and a choice of two sides, with options including macaroni and cheese, candied yams, greens and fries. The restaurant is located at 1125 N. 9th St., inside the Eleven25 food court.

Ruby J’s, 4734 W. Lisbon Ave., will take over on Wednesday, offering fish, chicken wings and a side of choice. The special will be available from noon until 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

Jericho’s BBQ, located on the Lower East Side, plans to serve slices of its popular brisket accompanied by sides such as coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. The restaurant, 1814 N. Farwell Ave., will begin service at noon and continue until sold out.

Other restaurants participating in the 2024 tour include Quick Bite, Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food, Top Corned Beef, Food Thru Your Soul, Crave BBQ and Terri Lynn’s Soul Food. Additional restaurants are expected to join the lineup as the month progresses.

A full schedule is available to view online.