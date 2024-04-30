Kohl Philanthropies Donates $2 Million to New Public Museum

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Herb Kohl Philanthropies has donated $2 million to the fundraising effort for the new Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM).

The donation will support the capital campaign for the new $240 million museum that will be built at the corner of N. 6th Street and W. McKinley Avenue, as well as create a fund providing free museum memberships for Wisconsin teachers. The museum announced the gift Tuesday, in the lead up to teacher appreciation week which begins May 5.

The late Herb Kohl was a U.S. Senator and businessmen who used his wealth to fund a number of charitable organizations and foundations, like the Herb Kohl Education Fund, which has provided millions in grants and scholarships for schools, teachers and students since it was created in 1990.

“Herb Kohl left behind a powerful legacy in Wisconsin, including his commitment to education, especially for teachers who help young people discover the true joy of learning,” said JoAnne Anton, president and CEO of Herb Kohl Philanthropies in a statement released by MPM.

Anton said the new museum will be a “monumental, one-of-a-kind” institution and that the foundation is committed to ensuring educators have access to its resources.

“I firmly believe the Museum’s collaboration with educators across the state is essential to fulfilling our mission of inspiring curiosity, exciting minds and increasing desire to preserve and protect our world’s natural and cultural diversity,” said Ellen Censky, MPM President and CEO.

With this latest gift, and more than 300 other donations, the museum has raised approximately $80 million in private funds. Combined with the $85 million in public funding from Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin, the museum has raised a combined $165 million.

“The Museum is 70% of the way toward achieving its total campaign goal with three years left to raise funds,” Censky said.

The museum is closing in on the fundraising target that will provide the green light for construction. In 2023, Censky said the museum wants to raise at least $100 million in private funds, ideally $108 million, before it breaks ground, and construction will not move forward until this is met.

“We are humbled by Herb Kohl Philanthropies’ donation of $2 million and honored that Herb Kohl’s legacy will continue through the future Museum,” Censky said. “Together, we have a priceless opportunity to create deeper connections with educators across the state and help teachers enhance their curriculum.”