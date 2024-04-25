Making The Jump From ‘Inmate to ‘Voter’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If Andron Lane is meeting someone for the first time, he will more than likely find a moment to say he is grateful for them.

“He’s super uplifting and super positive. He’s always got some kind words to say,” said, Lane’s friend and co-worker.

These days, Lane is especially grateful for the fact that for the first time in his life, after 20 years of incarceration and roughly five years on parole, he was able to vote.

“It was something I thought I never would do in my life,” Lane said.

Voting and felonies

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, someone with a felony conviction cannot vote if they are still “on paper,” or under some form of supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, including parole, probation and extended supervision.

In January, Lane completed his parole and was finally “off paper.”

This meant no more drug tests, no more check-ins with parole officers, no more paying supervision fees.

It also meant his right to vote was restored – a right he exercised just a few weeks later for the 2023 spring primary.

But this watershed moment in his life was very close to not happening.

On the day of the primary, Lane and Hart left work together, as Lane was planning to vote near the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac. Ave.

Lane thought that he could vote anywhere. But the poll workers explained that polling places are determined by one’s home address.

‘He was voting that day’

Lane and Hart were not deterred.

“He didn’t show any signs of giving up. I wasn’t showing any signs of giving up – he was voting that day,” Hart said.

The poll workers helped Lane figure out where he needed to go, and he and Hart jumped back in his car.

When they got to the right place – a housing complex near King Park – Lane walked the path up to the entrance, with its columns towering on both sides.

Overcoming obstacles

But upon entering and talking to the poll workers there, Lane was told he did not have the right documentation to vote.

The poll workers knew it was his first time voting, and they helped him.

Lane was eventually able to pull up a utilities bill from his phone, confirming his address.

The poll workers cheered.

Later, they asked to take a picture with him.

This moment, it seemed, was important not just for Lane.

As Hart watched him navigate the process, she reflected on her life.

“Almost every man that I know and love has either been in prison or is in prison right now or also is facing prison right now,” Hart said. “It definitely meant a lot to me to see him take one of many of his first steps of adult life that he missed by being incarcerated.”

Shortly after voting, Lane texted, someone he’s known since childhood and with whom he also was incarcerated for some time.

“He just sent me a picture of going into the ballot box,” Jones said. “I didn’t say anything. It was one of those things where all I could do was – I just hearted it.”

“As speechless as he was when he sent me the picture, I was as speechless looking at it,” Jones added.

Jones also has a felony conviction but is still on paper. Although he advocates around social and political issues in other ways, Jones looks forward to the day that he can advocate by way of voting.

“The restoration of voting is America’s way of saying that ‘we’re equal,’” Jones said. “We can get up in the morning, and everybody can put their pants on the same way.”

Embracing a new identity

The fact that Lane is known for his gratitude and positivity does not mean that his life is not without difficulties.

Since his release, he has struggled with serious depression and substance abuse.

Accessing this new civic part of himself – by being a voter, knowing how to vote and paying attention to the issues and candidates on the ballot – has helped Lane to shed his old identity of a prisoner and embrace a new one – that of a citizen.

“I’m no longer 331729. I’m no longer inmate Lane or felon Lane,” he said. “Sometimes it seems unreal.”

Devin Blake is the criminal justice reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. His position is funded by the Public Welfare Foundation, which plays no role in editorial decisions in the NNS newsroom.