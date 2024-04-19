Community Advocates works with county to support six nonprofit organizations.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County officials announced approximately $800,000 in funding Thursday for early childhood programs around Milwaukee.

Six projects, ranging from behavioral intervention for children to new parent education, were awarded grants.

“Now if you’ve heard me speak before, you’ve heard me speak about my vision for Milwaukee County: that by achieving racial equity, we can become the healthiest county in the state of Wisconsin,” County Executive David Crowley said during a press conference at Community Advocates downtown headquarters. “And in accomplishing that, we know that we need healthy families, healthy babies, healthy children and healthy communities.”

The county’s Children, Youth and Family Services (CYFS) worked with the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute to review grant applications. De’Shawn Ewing, policy institute outreach and engagement manager, said the grant winners proposed “incredible projects that were quite varied.”

Early childhood is a critical intervention period for children with developmental delays and disabilities, said Kelly Pethke, CYFS administrator. One in six children in the U.S. have a developmental disability, she said, and that number is twice as high among children that are incarcerated.

“Our goal here is to impact that at an earlier stage of life,” Pethke said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The funding comes from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act grant.

Program Grantees