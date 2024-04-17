Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Milwaukee Location

Among 750 in U.S. Drive-thru cafe sells coffee, tea, smoothies and breakfast foods.

Scooter’s has officially arrived in Milwaukee. But, unlike the annual swarm of Lime, Bird and Veo scooters, this version isn’t dockless or electric. In fact, it’s not a vehicle at all. It’s a coffee shop.

The drive-thru cafe recently opened a new location at 6023 W. Forest Home Ave. It’s the first Milwaukee shop for the Omaha-based chain, which sells coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies, teas and snacks such as pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The company is especially known for its signature beverage, Caramelicious, as well as its line of energy drinks, known as Scooot! Energy Infusions.

Local entrepreneurs Davinder and Navdeesh Toor own and operate the Milwaukee cafe.

The married couple said they were drawn to Scooter’s because of a personal connection to the company’s core values of love, humility, courage and integrity. Those core values are part of a mission put forth by founders Don and Linda Eckles, who launched the first location for Scooter’s more than two decades ago in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The Toors are also raising a family in the area, and said they felt called to serve and give back to the community.

The Milwaukee cafe is housed in a newly-constructed building. The site, located just west of an AutoZone store, was previously an empty lot. Scooter’s has since transformed the grassy area with a surface parking lot and drive-thru lane.

Grand Opening Deals

The cafe is currently in its soft opening phase, but plans to welcome guests for a grand opening celebration this Friday, April 19, according to a news release.

On that day, visitors can expect special deals including a buy-one-get-one-free special for those who pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Regular app users can expect ongoing perks. Each dollar spent at the cafe amounts to three points, or “smiles,” which can be collected and exchanged for free drinks.

The app also allows customers to order and pay ahead for pickup at the window.

Now entering its 26th year in business, Scooter’s has more than 750 locations across 30 states. That number is projected to reach 1,000 by the end of 2024. Among the new and upcoming cafes are locations in West Milwaukee, Hartford and Mount Pleasant.