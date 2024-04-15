Wisconsin Public Radio

Evers Picks New Department of Revenue Secretary

David Casey will replace Peter Barca, who stepped down from cabinet post.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Apr 15th, 2024 03:17 pm
David Casey. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed David Casey to lead Wisconsin’s Department of Revenue.

Casey replaces former Secretary Peter Barca, who stepped down earlier this month from the state agency that oversees taxation.

Casey currently works for the SAS Institute, a North Carolina-based software company, where he helps tax agencies use data analytics to reduce fraud and maximize efficiency.

He was the DOR’s deputy secretary from 2019 to 2022.

“We are excited David is returning to state service as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue,” Evers said in a news release. “I look forward to David bringing his decades of experience in the industry, previous history working alongside our dedicated state workers, and his knowledge of our state tax laws and codes back to the department to serve the people of Wisconsin.”

Casey’s new role will begin April 29. The DOR’s duties include distributing state aid to local governments and overseeing Wisconsin’s lottery.

The power to confirm Casey’s nomination lies with Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled state Senate, although unconfirmed nominees are allowed to serve in their roles while confirmation is pending.

A spokesperson for Barca told WPR he’s considering a congressional run in November against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville.

Wisconsin 1st Congressional District is among those Democrats hope will flip in 2024, after new electoral maps made the district more competitive.

Barca, a Democrat, previously served as a U.S. representative for the 1st District from 1993 to 1995. The Kenosha resident spent a total of nine terms as a representative in Wisconsin’s State Assembly. That included a stint as the Democratic minority leader before he stepped down from that role in 2017.

