Eggs benedict, lobster omelets and four types of bloody marys now available at the steakhouse.

Mason Street Grill, meet mimosas.

Long known for its steakhouse-style menu, the East Town restaurant recently expanded its offerings with a new brunch service, now available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In signature style, steak and seafood are major players on the restaurant’s brunch menu, which emphasizes comfort with a hint of luxury.

After working through starters such as fresh-baked pastries and fruit salad served in a coconut half, guests can choose from mains including a lobster-stuffed omelet with cheesy Delmonico potatoes or eggs and creamy green chile grits with andouille sausage — finished with a choice of barbecue shrimp or thick-cut cherry-smoked bacon.

Yukon sourdough waffles offer a sweet start, served with butter, Wisconsin maple syrup and bacon or fresh strawberries and mascarpone cream. There’s also chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, Croque Madame and much more.

A full menu is available to view online.

Visitors can also expect a full range of beverages, from cocktails to coffee. The bloody mary gets its own section of the menu, with four distinct takes on the savory cocktail. Offerings include The Purish, a classic version featuring Mason Street Grill’s signature bloody mary mix, vodka and pickle juice, garnished with celery, a pickle and dill cheese curds.

The Agave Maria provides a spicier sip with signature bloody mary mix, reposado, Cointreau and Cholula, garnished with jalapeno, lime and cilantro.

A selection of non-alcoholic cocktails is also available.

Mason Street Grill is located at 425 E. Mason St., inside of the Pfister Hotel. The restaurant is open for brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner hours are Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.,m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations are available to book online.

Photos

