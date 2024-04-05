Contemporary Brewers Hill Townhome
This Park Terrace unit features an open concept kitchen and living room, and a private deck.
Right in the heart of Milwaukee in the Brewers Hill neighborhood is this contemporary, town home style, multi-level unit at Park Terrace. First level boasts open concept kitchen and living room, formal dining room and private deck. Second level has the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower, as well as guest bedroom and full guest bathroom with custom tile tub. Third level loft can be used as an office or den. In-unit laundry on third level. One car attached garage and one outdoor parking space adjacent to the unit. Private entry. An abundance of natural light throughout the unit. Just minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping.
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2023 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee
- Size: 1,695 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 6
- Year Built: 2005
- Parking: 1 indoor and 1 outdoor spot
- Price: $425,000
- Taxes: $7,202
- Condo Fee: $314/Month
- MLS#: 1870166
Photos
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.