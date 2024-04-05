Right in the heart of Milwaukee in the Brewers Hill neighborhood is this contemporary, town home style, multi-level unit at Park Terrace. First level boasts open concept kitchen and living room, formal dining room and private deck. Second level has the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower, as well as guest bedroom and full guest bathroom with custom tile tub. Third level loft can be used as an office or den. In-unit laundry on third level. One car attached garage and one outdoor parking space adjacent to the unit. Private entry. An abundance of natural light throughout the unit. Just minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping.

The Breakdown

Address: 2023 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee

Size: 1,695 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2005

Parking: 1 indoor and 1 outdoor spot

Price: $425,000

Taxes: $7,202

Condo Fee: $314/Month

MLS#: 1870166

