After Deadly Shooting, Council Tightens Requirements For Security Guards

City leaders are taking action to boost requirements for security personnel after a gas station guard shot and killed a resident in Garden Homes last summer.

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance which requires security personnel to be licensed, bonded and insured. The ordinance also necessitates a thorough background check for those seeking security-oriented positions.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt was the lead sponsor for the ordinance.

The move follows an Aug. 16 incident during which William Pinkin fatally shot Isaiah Allen, who was accused of stealing a package of snack cakes from Teutonia Gas and Food. Pinkin was acting as a security guard at the time, but was prohibited from carrying a weapon due to a previous felony. He turned himself into the police later that same week.

In the wake of the shooting, a group of Allen’s family members posted signs and set up a camp outside of the gas station to raise awareness of the incident. Their efforts led the Milwaukee Common Council to revoke the business’s license in October.

The aftermath of the shooting continues to spur change on a citywide level, as evidenced by the council’s latest vote.

“Isaiah Allen tragically lost his life at the hands of a person who was acting as a security guard but was not properly permitted to do so,” Pratt said in a statement after Tuesday’s vote. “Out of this tragedy the legislation was born, requiring those acting as security to be licensed, bonded, and insured, as well as undergo a thorough background check.”

Pratt said the ordinance intends to build trust and increase safety for both business owners and their patrons.

“It is my hope this legislation provides confidence to the public and business owners that those hired as security are properly vetted to do so and ultimately make our community safer.”

The alderwoman brought the legislation before the licenses committee on March 5. At that time, she thanked Allen’s friends and family members for their “steadfast commitment” to the cause, and said that her actions were in honor of Allen.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, commended Pratt’s leadership.

“Your ability to work with the family to — in the midst of a tragedy — find some way so that hopefully this exact same thing doesn’t happen any other families in the future, it’s wonderful,” she said.

Alderman Mark Borkowski requested to sign on as a co-sponsor during the March 5 meeting.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance on March 19.