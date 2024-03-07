County aims to use federal funds to create clinics designed to save money in future years.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County plans to contract with Froedtert Workforce Health for three on-site employee health clinics.

Approximately 4,000 county employees will be able to receive preventative health care, such as checkups and immunizations, and avoid visits to the emergency room for non-emergency health care that still needs same-day attention.

The health clinics are another legacy of the $187 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant the county received during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health clinics were part of an ARPA spending package designed to improve the county’s fiscal position by reducing long-term spending or generating new revenue.

With thousands of employees, medical care is an area where the county spends a significant amount of resources. Providing employees with easy access to preventative care and reducing visits to emergency rooms and urgent care facilities is expected to greatly reduce medical claims. It will allow employees to take less time off of work for medical care, and, officials hope, will improve employee retention.

According to a report from the county’s director of benefits administration, the county is budgeting approximately $3.1 million for the project to cover the buildout, staffing and operations of the clinics during the first two years,

Three clinics for county employees will be developed at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, the Vel R. Philips Juvenile Justice Center and the Wilson Senior Center. Sup. Peter Burgelis added funding to the project to include access to the clinics for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) employees.

The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the board’s finance committee on March 14.