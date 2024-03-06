Discourse Opens at Radio Milwaukee

New cafe serves up craft coffees with musical titles, pastries, sandwiches and more.

Those in search of a caffeine fix on Pittsburgh Avenue now have three establishments from which to choose. As of March 1, Discourse is officially open at Radio Milwaukee.

It joins the longstanding Colectivo Coffee and Full of Beans, which recently opened within the BizStarts community market, along a three-block stretch of street.

The newest location for Discourse, 158 S. Barclay St., offers a selection of traditional coffee drinks — latte, americano, cappuccino — along with seven craft drinks including the lavender-spiked Flora and and Channel Orange, which features smoked and oaked orange vanilla syrup, blackstrap bitters and orange powder.

A pastry case, perched atop the cafe’s crisp white counters, is stocked with a rotating lineup of scones, croissants, biscotti and more. For a larger appetite, Discourse offers a small selection of salads and sandwiches.

A cocktail menu featuring both alcoholic and zero-proof beverages is set to debut in the coming days.

Throughout the past several months, Discourse has retrofitted itself into the building, enhancing the space without altering its character. New additions include turquoise tiling on the face of the round coffee bar, terrarium tables and a new message emblazoned on a support column, which urges customers to “Drink Different.”

Visitors at Discourse can settle in at one of the four-top tables that line the edge of the room or grab a seat in the thick of the action at the bar. There is also a spacious lounge area located adjacent to the main cafe, through a retractable garage door.

The cafe also features a retail nook stocked with books and records from the East Side store, Lilliput Records. It’s a full circle moment for Discourse, which intended to feature a record shop within its original location in Door County. Those plans didn’t pan out, but have come to fruition in the new space.

The retail section is soon to expand with offerings from Little Fire Ceramics. The local business, run by Jessica Egan, also provided the unique mugs, cups and bowls that are currently in use at the cafe.

Ryan Castelaz and his business partner, Sean Liu, co-own the cafe, as well as Discourse’s Downtown location. Leadership at the Radio Milwaukee cafe includes General Manager Jenna Karsten and Destiny DeVooght.

Discourse is also operating at Mitchell Park Domes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends during the Train Show, which run through March 17.

Discourse at Radio Milwaukee is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

