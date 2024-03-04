New Owners to Carry On 90-Year Legacy at Downer Wine & Spirits

No immediate changes planned for nearly century-old liquor store on Downer Ave.

Two longtime customers of Downer Wine & Spirits will soon be spending a lot more time at the East Side retailer.

Tonit Calaway and Sarah Zimmerman of Boss Babes, Inc. recently purchased the upscale liquor store, 2638 N. Downer Ave., marking the beginning of a new chapter for the 90-year-old neighborhood mainstay.

The new owners are taking over for brothersand Steve Nord , who have operated the store for nearly 18 years. The sale closed on Friday and was announced Monday morning.

Calaway and Zimmerman each learned of the Nords’ plans to sell Downer Wine & Spirits during separate visits to the store, they said. The topic later arose during a conversation between the two, prompting them to seriously consider the purchase.

The move was “a good fit” for both Calaway, who has acquired an extensive knowledge of wine through her world travels, and Zimmerman, whose family has a long history in brewing spanning back to the original Schlitz brewery. Both said they have a desire to learn everything they can about the beverage industry.

The new owners assured customers there will be no immediate changes to the store; however, they plan to eventually host a wide range of wine tastings. Meanwhile, the pair said they aim to continue the store’s tradition of personal interaction with customers and knowledge of individual preferences — a precedent set by the Nord brothers during their nearly two decades of ownership.

“It’s not that we were looking to start a store – it’s that we love this store and this neighborhood and want to see them continue to thrive,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “The Downer Avenue commercial district is unique and historic, and we want to continue to serve and be part of this vibrant neighborhood.”

As Calaway and Zimmerman transition into their new roles, previous owner Steve Nord will continue as the store’s general manager.

The new owners bring a diverse range of experience to the venture. Calaway, a venture investor in entertainment and hospitality, also serves as executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary at BorgWarner Inc., an auto supplier.

Zimmerman is a former attorney and president of the Astor Street Foundation. She is also a member of several local nonprofit boards including the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Lynden Sculpture Garden and the HAPA Foundation.

Together, the pair boast a deep knowledge and appreciation for the city, and are looking to leveraging that expertise to uplift both the store and the surrounding area.

“This neighborhood has always been so important to me and my family, and the store is a mainstay of the Downer Avenue corridor,” Calaway said. “It’s important to Sarah and me that it continue to thrive, as well as the neighborhood and the other businesses on Downer Avenue. As longtime customers ourselves, we are excited to get to know our customers and understand how to meet their needs.”

Area Aldermanapplauded the news and called the transition “a big win for the neighborhood.”

“I’m thrilled that Boss Babes is going to carry on the fine tradition of excellent service to the community that Downer Wine & Spirits embodied,” he said.

Downer Wine & Spirits is known for its curated selection of wines, spirits and beers, as well as in-store tasting events. The business first opened as Downer Wine & Liquor Co. in 1934, and has continued for nearly 100 years under various owners.

In tandem with the sale, the business launched a new Wine Club Rewards program on Friday. Customers can sign up and learn details at the store.

Downer Wine & Spirits is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.