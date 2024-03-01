Spectacular River Renaissance Condo
Fifth floor, corner unit has fantastic views, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen and a large wrap around patio.
Enjoy spectacular river views from this fifth floor, corner unit at River Renaissance. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Walls of windows gives an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances, custom cabinets and glass tile backsplash. Large wrap around patio with two entrances. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower all with brand new Kohler fixtures. Second bedroom has another private balcony. Dual entry to the powder room and second full bathroom. Ideas are limitless in the spacious bonus room with a beverage fridge and built-ins. In-unit laundry and two indoor parking spaces included. Leave the vehicles home and walk to boutiques, dining and entertainment or take a stroll on the riverwalk. Must See!
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.
The Breakdown
- Address: 102 N. Water St., #507
- Size: 2,350 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Total Rooms: 7
- Year Built: 2008
- Parking: 2 indoor parking spots
- Price: $975,000
- Taxes: $20,347
- Condo Fee: $872/Month
- MLS#: 1864440
3D Tour
To take a 3D tour click here.
Photos
Area Views
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.