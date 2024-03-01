Enjoy spectacular river views from this fifth floor, corner unit at River Renaissance. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Walls of windows gives an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances, custom cabinets and glass tile backsplash. Large wrap around patio with two entrances. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower all with brand new Kohler fixtures. Second bedroom has another private balcony. Dual entry to the powder room and second full bathroom. Ideas are limitless in the spacious bonus room with a beverage fridge and built-ins. In-unit laundry and two indoor parking spaces included. Leave the vehicles home and walk to boutiques, dining and entertainment or take a stroll on the riverwalk. Must See!

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 102 N. Water St., #507

Size: 2,350 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2008

Parking: 2 indoor parking spots

Price: $975,000

Taxes: $20,347

Condo Fee: $872/Month

MLS#: 1864440

3D Tour

To take a 3D tour click here.

Photos

Area Views

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.