Coffee Bar With Space To Linger Planned For Silver Spring Drive

A northside coffee bar is making headway towards opening, more than a year after it was first proposed. Amandeep Lehal presented her plans for Eclipse Cafe, 1935 W. Silver Spring Dr., to the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Feb. 13.

The business, Lehal said, would serve as a welcoming and laid-back spot for coffee, snacks and studying, filling a need in the neighborhood, which is markedly devoid of cafes. She compared the model to Wantable‘s Harbor District cafe, which offers a wide range of beverages, including alcoholic drinks, as well as food, Wi-Fi access and plentiful workspace.

“My vision was to open a place where I would be comfortable to study, do my business planning and just be a productive person,” she told committee members. “In talking to neighbors, I realized that they were really longing for a place where they could come together and socialize with other members of the community.”

Lehal initially requested a liquor license, intending to offer cocktails in the evening. But the plan drew opposition from neighbors who feared that alcohol sales would attract unwelcome visitors, create excessive noise and pose safety concerns.

Julianna Gomez, who lives in a cul de sac just south of the proposed business, said she’s concerned that the cafe’s ability to sell liquor would lead to nightly parties, which would in turn cause disturbances such as loud music and people smoking near her house.

Martha Budnowski, a 25-year resident of the neighborhood, told committee members that she supports “every other aspect” of the business, but believes the alcohol element would “upset the neighborhood.”

“I do not believe having an establishment that serves alcohol and has that element is going to be good for my family or anyone raising children on our cul de sac.”

A third neighbor, Mark Ludwig, echoed the previous testimony, adding that he’s apprehensive about the possibility of noise and litter from the business.

Six people testified in support of Eclipse Cafe, many of whom said they’d frequent the business for early-morning coffee. Tangela Johnson, an employee of the adjacent Stark Foods, said she sees the business as beneficial to the community. She added that the establishment is likely to provide new jobs while offering neighbors a relaxing space to unwind.

Danny Williams also shared his support, telling committee members that he takes his grandchild to school every day and looks forward to stopping at the cafe on his way. He urged the committee to approve the license because Lehal “deserves a chance.”

In addition to coffee drinks, the cafe plans to offer a variety of premade snacks. The building doesn’t contain a kitchen, so food options would be limited; however, Lehal said she hopes to complete a build-out and offer a full-blown menu in the future.

A floor plan for the 1,620-square-foot cafe include a pool and foosball tables, as well as four amusement machines.

Following the testimony, Lehal and the committee agreed on a compromise: the business would be allowed to open, but with reduced hours and without a liquor license. Area alderwoman Andrea Pratt moved to hold — not deny — the liquor license, meaning it could still return for future consideration.

The licenses are now pending before the Milwaukee Common Council, which is set to meet on Feb. 27.

If approved, Eclipse Cafe plans to open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lehal comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Her parents and brother are involved in a number of Milwaukee businesses including Elite Bar and Grill and Stark Foods, a chain of liquor and convenience stores.

