Urban Milwaukee

Spring Primary Election Results

Mayor, three council seats and a county board seat on ballot.

By - Feb 20th, 2024 08:30 pm
Voters at the Humboldt Park Pavilion. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Voters at the Humboldt Park Pavilion. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Data provided by the unofficial results posted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

The top two vote-getters in each race advance to an April 2 general election.

Last updated 10:15 p.m.

Mayor

Wards Reporting 354 of 354

Common Council District 5

Wards Reporting 24 of 24

Common Council District 7

Wards Reporting 24 of 24

Common Council District 11

Wards Reporting 24 of 24

County Board District 18

Wards Reporting 25 of 25

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us