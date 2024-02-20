Spring Primary Election Results
Mayor, three council seats and a county board seat on ballot.
Data provided by the unofficial results posted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
The top two vote-getters in each race advance to an April 2 general election.
Last updated 10:15 p.m.
Mayor
- Cavalier Johnson – 26,798 votes – 85.87%
- Ieshuh Griffin – 1,094 votes – 3.51%
- David D. King – 3,018 votes -9.67%
Wards Reporting 354 of 354
Common Council District 5
- Bruce Winter – 289 votes – 9.00%
- Lamont Westmoreland – 2,672 votes – 83.21%
- Stacy Smiter – 231 votes – 7.19%
Wards Reporting 24 of 24
Common Council District 7
- Jessica Currie – 611 votes – 25.76%
- Randy Jones – 514 votes – 21.67%
- DiAndre Jackson – 742 votes – 31.28%
- Kenneth Hughes – 499 votes – 21.04%
Wards Reporting 24 of 24
Common Council District 11
- Peter Burgelis – 1,703 votes – 52.64%
- Lee Whiting – 388 votes – 11.99%
- Josh Zepnick – 1,134 votes – 35.05%
Wards Reporting 24 of 24
County Board District 18
- Brandon Williford – 1,076 votes – 39.60%
- Deanna Alexander – 1,250 votes – 46.01%
- Marty Hagedorn – 380 votes – 13.99%
Wards Reporting 25 of 25
